LOWELL — Kane Livestock salesman John Miller knows his customers, but, more importantly, he understands the trends of the meat market.
“It’s non-stop. You’re continually moving,” he said. “It’s a very fast paced business. You’re looking at a cow and trying to match it up with a buyer.”
Miller, who is a third generation meat salesman and has been in the business for 45 years, works at the Milwaukee Stockyards in the Town of Lowell.
The stockyard, which deals with nearly 3,000 head of cattle and 700-750 calves a week, is primarily a market for producers. The stockyard sells cattle to slaughter with some calves and feeder cattle being put out to feed.
The stockyards actually started out in Milwaukee, the Menomonee Valley, where it was located since 1929. Before that it was located on 27th Street in Milwaukee in the area where the Mitchell Park Domes are now located.
Since 2001, the Milwaukee Stockyards took residence on a 15-acre parcel at County Highway J and State Highway 60 in the Town of Lowell.
The Milwaukee Stockyards is Wisconsin’s largest regional livestock market. They are brokers that connect buyers with sellers.
“We looked at three locations before coming here,” Miller said. “We knew State Highway 151 is close by and we’re out in the country. We knew location is a big thing for farmers bringing their cattle to us. We know they don’t want to drive far. They want convenience.”
He said farmers are a “tough breed.”
“The farmers always take a hit,” Miller said. “We lost quite a few farmers over the last few years, too.”
He said when the cattle come in, they are sorted. Then the salesmen begin their work. Miller explained that with fewer buyers in the packing industry, it is important to explore and compare all available markets for livestock. He called the process price discovery and said brokers at the Milwaukee Stockyards utilize all the bids available.
Price discovery is essential to a competitive marketplace, Miller said. The small producer has always been the backbone of the Milwaukee Stockyards’ market. The consolidation of numbers created leverage for producers of all sizes.
Packers are driven by the marketplace and the need to fulfill customers orders with uniform and specific product. By sorting the cattle at the livestock facility, uniformity is achieved. Uniformity is important to buyers today since meat is often processed and it needs to be all the same size and quality.
“I know the markets and I know what buyers are looking for,” Miller said. “A good cow could go for 60 to 70 cents a pound and junk cows go for 40 cents and under.”
He said a Holstein steer may go for 90 cents to $1 a pound and beef cattle runs about $1 to $1.10 per pound.
“The market is changing constantly, so you can’t drag your feet,” Miller said. “You need to know what an animal could go for that day.”
Last spring, the U.S. faced a near debilitating meat shortage due to the effects of COVID-19, Miller said.
The COVID-19 outbreak hit meat processing facilities hard. Because of the close quarters of workers and the nature of the work in these plants, virus outbreaks were more or less inevitable. As these plants closed to ensure employee safety, the meat supply chain suffered.
Local meat producers saw a spike in demand in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions among large-scale packers and grocery stores.
Many local meat processors went from being a few weeks out to process an animal, to being several months, or even into 2021, as a result of the backlog created by the pandemic.
The buy-local movement is not new – but continues to be an appealing market segment for many producers and consumers, Miller added. For producers, it offers the potential for a market premium, a direct connection with the consumer and the opportunity for farm recognition and branding, Miller continued.
Chely Pernat, a manager of Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau, said she’s booked at least two years out. She said out of her three locations only one does slaughter.
“It’s good to keep busy, but I feel for the farmers trying to get their animals in and get their names on the list,” she said.
Pernat said when the COVID-19 pandemic began consumers were in a panic to purchase meat.
“They were ordering quarters or halves of beef,” she said.
Pernat said it resulted in difficulty in keeping pork or beef in their storefronts.
“We had to pickup the extra slaughter to keep our doors open,” she said. “Through all of it, we did the best we could not to do much of a mark up. We wanted to keep our customers and make sure they could afford it.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be lessening, Miller said time will tell.
“People are starting to get out and go to restaurants,” he said. “We will have to wait and see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.