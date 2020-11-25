In an effort to bring Christmas spirit and cheer to people after a long a difficult year, the annual Chrimas Parade of Lights will kick off in downtown Watertown at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

In order to bring the parade to the people during the coronavirus pandemic, the parade committee is asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. Spectators are encouraged not to congregate for any longer than the parade takes and only gather with family members.

In order to allow more people to see the parade and safely social distance, the parade route has been made longer this year. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. from the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Third Street.

To assist with social distancing, there will be no groups walking and no candy or handouts allowed.

Brandt Godfroy is this year’s Jack Frost. The six-year-old will be in the front of the parade wishing everyone a happy holiday season. Due to the virus, there is no snow court.

The parade lineup includes:

100 BLOCK NORTH WATER facing south

Watertown Police Department

1. Color Guard Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment

2. Presenting Sponsor, State Bank of Reeseville

3. Watertown Fire Department

4. Jack Frost, Brandt Godfroy

5. Mayor Emily McFarland and family

6. Dare Van & McGruff

7. WTKM Radio

8. Emergency Starting & Towing Lizzie

9. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow Truck

10.Big Bike, sponsored by Glenn’s Market & Catering

11. FLOAT – Brilliant Stone Creations

12. FLOAT – Twin Rivers Snowmobile Club

13. FLOAT – Fort Community Credit Union

14. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating

15. FLOAT – Moose Lodge 830

16. FLOAT – Marquardt Village

17. FLOAT — Because We Care, Inc.

18. Hi Energy DJ

19. Shorewest Realtors – Fire Truck

20. FLOAT – Ortho Smiles

21. Watertown Catholic Marching Band

200 BLOCK O’CONNELL facing east

22. Rocket Cycle, sponsored by Carew Heating and AC

23. Tow Mater, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing

24. Spongey the Fun Truck, sponsored by Blake Price & Rylee Tessman

25. Super Ride 1 Wheel Machine, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment

26. FLOAT – Silver Creek Riders

27. Variations, sponsored by Watertown Daily Times

28. The Whistles on Wheels, sponsored by J&L Tires and Service Centers

29. FLOAT – TBE Trailers

30. FLOAT – D&J Sports Bar

31. Phil’s Pizza Palace

200 BLOCK NORTH WATER facing south

32. Eske’s Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chicken’s Unlimited

33. FLOAT – Rock River Relay for Life

34. The ‘Grinch’, sponsored by David’s Sign Shop

35. Don Peachy Band, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing

36. FLOAT – Jerry Hepp Excavating

37. Marco’s Pizza

38. Hot Air Balloon, Remax Realty

39. Jefferson County Fair

40. FLOAT – Annie B Acres

41. Truck, Chuck Brady

42. Watertown High School Band

43. Parade Committee, sponsored by Silver Eagle Saloon, Emergency

Starting & Towing and Jerry Hepp Excavating

44. Santa and Mrs. Claus, brought to town by Tim Smebek

The parade will air on Watertown’s Community Cable channel after the event.

Load comments