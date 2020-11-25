In an effort to bring Christmas spirit and cheer to people after a long a difficult year, the annual Chrimas Parade of Lights will kick off in downtown Watertown at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
In order to bring the parade to the people during the coronavirus pandemic, the parade committee is asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. Spectators are encouraged not to congregate for any longer than the parade takes and only gather with family members.
In order to allow more people to see the parade and safely social distance, the parade route has been made longer this year. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. from the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Third Street.
To assist with social distancing, there will be no groups walking and no candy or handouts allowed.
Brandt Godfroy is this year’s Jack Frost. The six-year-old will be in the front of the parade wishing everyone a happy holiday season. Due to the virus, there is no snow court.
The parade lineup includes:
100 BLOCK NORTH WATER facing south
Watertown Police Department
1. Color Guard Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment
2. Presenting Sponsor, State Bank of Reeseville
3. Watertown Fire Department
4. Jack Frost, Brandt Godfroy
5. Mayor Emily McFarland and family
6. Dare Van & McGruff
7. WTKM Radio
8. Emergency Starting & Towing Lizzie
9. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow Truck
10.Big Bike, sponsored by Glenn’s Market & Catering
11. FLOAT – Brilliant Stone Creations
12. FLOAT – Twin Rivers Snowmobile Club
13. FLOAT – Fort Community Credit Union
14. Tony Rocker, sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
15. FLOAT – Moose Lodge 830
16. FLOAT – Marquardt Village
17. FLOAT — Because We Care, Inc.
18. Hi Energy DJ
19. Shorewest Realtors – Fire Truck
20. FLOAT – Ortho Smiles
21. Watertown Catholic Marching Band
200 BLOCK O’CONNELL facing east
22. Rocket Cycle, sponsored by Carew Heating and AC
23. Tow Mater, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing
24. Spongey the Fun Truck, sponsored by Blake Price & Rylee Tessman
25. Super Ride 1 Wheel Machine, sponsored by Mid-State Equipment
26. FLOAT – Silver Creek Riders
27. Variations, sponsored by Watertown Daily Times
28. The Whistles on Wheels, sponsored by J&L Tires and Service Centers
29. FLOAT – TBE Trailers
30. FLOAT – D&J Sports Bar
31. Phil’s Pizza Palace
200 BLOCK NORTH WATER facing south
32. Eske’s Solar Powered Band, sponsored by Chicken’s Unlimited
33. FLOAT – Rock River Relay for Life
34. The ‘Grinch’, sponsored by David’s Sign Shop
35. Don Peachy Band, sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing
36. FLOAT – Jerry Hepp Excavating
37. Marco’s Pizza
38. Hot Air Balloon, Remax Realty
39. Jefferson County Fair
40. FLOAT – Annie B Acres
41. Truck, Chuck Brady
42. Watertown High School Band
43. Parade Committee, sponsored by Silver Eagle Saloon, Emergency
Starting & Towing and Jerry Hepp Excavating
44. Santa and Mrs. Claus, brought to town by Tim Smebek
The parade will air on Watertown’s Community Cable channel after the event.
