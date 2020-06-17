JEFFERSON — Jefferson County on Tuesday launched its “CommUNITY Partner” campaign in effort to provide a unified approach that businesses and residents can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
This campaign will help remind the entire community to remain persistent in its safe practices and still allow support of the economy and the communities as society continues to reopen.
“As the economy begins to reopen and we begin returning to a new normalcy we encourage businesses, employees, customers and residents to work together to keep us moving forward in the right direction while reducing a spike in cases,” Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County administrator, said. “Stakeholders are encouraged to practice simple guidelines that will help keep them safe and slow any spread of COVID-19. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are part of life for now.”
Part of the county’s efforts will include talks with key influencers around the community.
Businesses large and small, chambers of commerce and education leaders will discuss issues that we will be facing in the future in order to stay open.
The campaign will provide digital tool kits for businesses and community members to use to help promote a “community partner” message to all residents and employees. The toolkit will include printable posters, digital flyers, safety messages and guidelines per the CDC and WEDC.
The message is simple: practice social distancing, follow CDC Guidelines for best practices, protect vulnerable populations and stay home if sick. The digital toolkit can be found at www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/CommunityPartners. We also encourage businesses to look to ThriveED for COVID-19 Business Resources — https://www.thriveed.org/covid-19-business-resources/
More information about Jefferson County’s response to COVID-19 is available at the county website www.jeffersoncountywi.gov or follow the county in the Daily Timess or at JeffersonCountyWi.gov on our Facebook page as it launchs a social media campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.