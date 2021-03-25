The Watertown blood drive surpassed its goal of 54 units at day two of is drive.
On Tuesday, the American Red Cross blood drive netted 73 units. On Monday, the drive netted 78 units.
On Tuesday, the donors provided 51 whole blood pints, with 11 double donors for 22 pints. There were eight deferrals.
Gallon/multiple donors included Elinor Zgonc, 21 gallons; Michael Meyer, 18 gallons; Kitty Stueber, 6 gallons; and Mary Nilsen and Mary Rinka, each reaching the one gallon mark.
Double donors with power reds included Emily Foltz, Cindy Heiden, Ben Hoppenrath, Joshua Johnson, Carl Krueger, Earl Martin, Michael Meyer, Ed Schmidt, Penny Sullivan, Craig Schnuelle, and Joseph Yaeger.
Other donors included Jayne Baker, James Barron, Steve Baurichter, Walter Boris, Jr., Charlene Berg, George Booth, George North, Connie Bruno, Donna Christian, Meri Christensen, Richard Chivers, Joseph Curia, Kathryn Daugs, David DeCono, Jeff Doyle, Katy Elertson, Charles Fischer, Clarine Furey, Donald Griffin, Sheila Heiman, Darcy Henriksen, Gloria Higgins, Claudia Holden, Daniel Hoye, Heidi Hoye, Betty Krueger, Mary Krueger, Dawn Liddicoat, Kathy Miller, Nancy Miller, Jeanne Neis, Mary Petrie, Phoebe Poff, AJ Ritschke, Anjeanette Rohde, Brayden Rohde, Lindsay Rollins, Douglas Schilling, Laurie Schilling, Patti Schilling, Joanne Schmidt, David Schroeder, Alice Tesch, Greg Udelhof, Tricia Voigt, Lynn Walker, Jennifer Wegmann, Franklin Wegner, Robin Wenninger, Donald Wesemann, Cindy Williams, Frank Winter, Nick Witte, and Cady Wolf.
