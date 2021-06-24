JEFFERSON — A change in ownership at the former fireworks location and a fortuitous opening at Jefferson County Fair Park have led to a change in the venue for the Jefferson fireworks display for this year.
The Jefferson fireworks show will take place at dusk Saturday, July 3, with ample on-site parking and space for big crowds.
Cyndi Keller, Parks and Recreation director for the City of Jefferson, said that the site change came about in the last couple of weeks.
In recent years, the fireworks had been shot off near Neighbor’s restaurant, on the Jefferson Golf Course.
However, the community had pretty much outgrown that location, which was not extremely accessible and did not offer a lot of off-street parking, she said.
With the recent sale of Neighbor’s and the fact that the restaurant is not open at this time, fireworks coordinators talked with the charitable golf organization to look at potential alternate sites and determined that the best spot would be in another location entirely.
Coordinators then contacted Jefferson County Fair Park, which had been used as a location years ago. That spot had proved difficult in some years because fireworks spook horses and Fair Park hosts numerous horse shows each summer.
However, because the Jefferson County Fair is coming up and the fairgrounds is being prepared for that event, no horse shows have been scheduled at the fairgrounds for the weekend of July 3-4, so that was not a conflict this year.
Co-sponsoring the fireworks display are the City of Jefferson, Festival Foods and the Jefferson County Fair Park.
“The Fair Park has been wonderful to work with and we’re happy to have this opportunity,” Keller said.
The gates will open at 8 p.m. with fireworks being shot off at dusk (around 9:30 p.m.).
Visitors will not be allowed to drive through Fair Park to attend the show, as county fair set-up is underway, but should enter via the adjacent roads, Keller said. People can come in from West Spangler Street or Pitzner Parkway.
The fireworks will actually be shot off on West Spangler Street and a portion of that road will be blocked off for the duration of the show.
While in past years, live music, food and other entertainment have traditionally accompanied the Jefferson fireworks, due to the location there will be no additional activities, with the highlight being the fireworks themselves, Keller said.
The show is free for all and visitors may come from anywhere. There are also other spots in the area which will provide good viewing locations, Keller said, such as the city’s newest park, Rock River Landing Park.
For those at the fairgrounds, Keller said that people will notice that the fireworks are being set off much closer than they have been at the golf course in recent years, so it will look like a bigger show.
“We’re really excited about it and hope to see everyone there,” Keller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.