Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. to the W4600 block of Groth Lane for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

Wednesday at 6:51 a.m. to the 600 block of South Third Street for a male.

Wednesday at 9:46 a.m. to the 200 block of North Ninth Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

Fire call:

Firefighters responded to the following location:

Wednesday at 9:13 a.m. to the 800 block of South Fifth Street for a fire alarm.

