JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Fair officials have announced the annual Jefferson County Fair will be back at the fair park this summer.
The tradition of bringing in-person competition and family fun to Jefferson County will return July 7 to July 11. The annual event known for its rich history in celebrating the best agriculture exhibits from Jefferson County youth and adults will include a variety of exhibits such as cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits, poultry, crops, flowers and more competitive exhibits.
“This years’ theme is ‘Year of the Farmer’ and we are beyond excited to showcase in person the many talents of our Jefferson County residents,” said Amy Listle, fair park director. Information on entertainment schedules and how to enter exhibits will be released in coming weeks.
A highlight of this year’s entertainment showcase will be country music star Jon Pardi on July 10. Tickets for the Jon Pardi concert are available for purchase at JCFairPark.com
The news of the county fair being held this year follows on the announcement this week by state fair officials that the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the fair, Thursday, Aug. 5 thru Sunday, Aug. 15 in West Allis.
“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.
Five state fair main stage shows are currently on sale and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the fair deals and group sales promotions. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements are also forthcoming.
Also scheduled at the Jefferson Fair Park is the the long-standing dairy promotion and community event, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast. The breakfast has been rescheduled from May to Aug. 21 at the fair park from 7 a.m. to noon.
“Although the 2020 dairy breakfast drive-thru event was a great success last summer, the goal of the fair park committee, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, other stakeholders and fair park staff is to offer an in-person 2021 dairy breakfast and adjusting the date to August for this year’s event will hopefully allow us to engage consumers and bring an awareness of our proud and robust Jefferson County dairy industry” said Listle.
The first Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast was hosted by Craig and Laura Beane and held at the Tom Beane farm in Fort Atkinson in 1970. Throughout the years, the breakfast has been hosted by different farms, organizations and committees. It has made its way across the county, landing at the Jefferson County Fair Park where the event now occurs each year. The day of the breakfast is filled with a breakfast featuring products from around Jefferson County, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brother’s Cheese, Prairie Farms milk that is sourced from local farms and a variety of other agriculture products.
All proceeds raised from the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast are distributed back in to the community in the form of scholarships, grants and improvements to the Jefferson County Fair Park. Seniors who are in high school and looking to pursue a career in agriculture or a student already enrolled in an agriculture related program at a university or technical college, are eligible to apply for a Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast Scholarship. Anyone who belongs to an agriculture related group in Jefferson County and is in need of funds to complete a project or initiative may apply for a Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast grant.
Scholarship applications for 2021 will be available May 1. All applications are due by Aug. 1 and all applicants are required to volunteer at the Dairy Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 21, in order to be eligible to receive the funds.
Several other activities, festivals, and agricultural shows are planned at the Jefferson County Fair Park this year, including Gemuetlichkeit Days, Madison Classics Car Show and swap meets, and Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival.
“Every event hosted at the fair park is unique. We are proud to host local, state and Midwest region events, which range in size from small community functions to large events which may utilize multiple buildings, or all 90 acres such as the spring and fall car show, horse shows and our main feature the Jefferson County Fair” said Listle. “We have been working tirelessly in 2021 with event promotors and Jefferson County officials to be a host venue, for safe and successful events once again. We are excited to be a vibrant venue which will allow people to safely gather again.”
For a full list of events, visit the Fair Park website JCFairPark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.