JUNEAU — Dodgeland District Administrator Annette Thompson announced Monday she will step down from her position June 30, but then oversee the building project before she officially retires Oct. 1.
Members of Dodgeland’s Board of Education also announced Monday that the middle and high school principal Jessica Johnson will become the next district administrator beginning July 1.
Johnson has served the district for 14 years. During her tenure as elementary school principal, she was named principal of the year and represented Wisconsin in a delegation to Washington, D.C. For the past three years, Johnson has been the middle and high school principal.
Johnson is the author of several books devoted to school leadership, an adjunct professor teaching school administrators, and a speaker at educational conferences and events. She has a state Department of Public Instruction superintendent license and is completing her doctoral studies at Edgewood College in Madison.
“A succession plan has been discussed for the past year,” Dodgeland Board President David Beal said. “The district was very fortunate to have someone of the Jessica Johnson’s caliber interested in being our next superintendent. Hiring an internal candidate was our best option to continue the good work being done given the growing number of superintendent vacancies across the state.”
Beal said Tuesday efforts will be underway soon to fill Johnson’s position.
Board members expressed appreciation to Thompson for her years of service to the Dodgeland School District.
During Thompson’s tenure, incoming open enrollment to Dodgeland increased tenfold. In 2020, the district passed a $17 million referendum by a nearly two-to-one margin. The new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) addition is nearly completed and the extensive renovation work begun last summer should be completed before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Thompson began her role as Dodgeland school administrator in July 2009. She replaced District Administrator Ronald Vaughn, who resigned in 2009, and Al Rosenthal of Fox River Consultants was named the acting superintendent.
Thompson was involved with the district since September of 1994, when she began assisting as a parent volunteer. She served as Parent Teacher Organization president and orchestrated the “Get Out and Vote” campaign for a referendum in 2000.
In 2001, Thompson was hired by the district as the learning disabilities teacher at Dodgeland Middle School.
Thompson was the former school psychologist, gifted and talented coordinator, at-risk coordinator and assessment coordinator.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and special education from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. She holds a master’s degree in school psychology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
In her retirement, Thompson said she wants to travel and spend time with loved ones.
