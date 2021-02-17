JEFFERSON — Unlike non-COVID-19 years, when the gala event is held in the warm confines of an area banquet hall on a Saturday night, this year’s Jefferson County Chief’s and Sheriff Association awards event was conducted in the decidedly less-festive Jefferson County Board Chambers on a Tuesday.
The steak, chicken and wine might have been missing, but the deep meaning of the ceremony wasn’t.
Speaking under the glow of the sterile meeting room’s fluorescent lights, at least one speaker was moved to tears when addressing sacrifices made by Jefferson County law enforcement officers and their support staff in what association President and Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi called, “an especially difficult year.”
Among the many acts recalled included the aid of citizens to law enforcement, the multiple partnerships that help the county’s law enforcement agencies function, as well as individual acts of selflessness, caring and courage.
Pileggi extended his appreciation to members of area law enforcement for their service in 2020.
“Thanks to my teammates out there,” he said. “You are really some of the best in law enforcement.”
Watertown’s Archie Monuments was honored as Business of the Year for its longtime support of the sheriff’s office, but perhaps, especially, for its backing of the K9 program. Wayne Sormrud of Archie Monuments accepted the plaque.
Deputy Bill Dandoy was honored for putting his Crisis Intervention Training to good use one morning in February of 2020 by talking a person who was contemplating suicide out of committing the act.
Without Dandoy’s intervention, department officials said, the tragedy may have occurred, with the person stabbing themselves, then leaping off the County Highway F Bridge over Interstate 94 during morning rush hour traffic.
An anonymous person, known as CI6, was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award for their contribution to getting a dangerous methamphetamine dealer off the street. This person’s assistance meant that, in all, five people were arrested and referred for a total of six felonies and one misdemeanor.
Officer of the Year was Gary Curtis. The detective was chosen for an outstanding job he did performing a water rescue on Lake Koshkonong on Aug. 9, 2020.
The association’s Presidents Award was presented to Sgt. Jason Behm.
Behm was honored for his actions June 16, 2020 when he came to the successful aid of a fellow law enforcement officer involved in a gun battle outside a rural farmhouse on County Highway A. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker said Behm, “… displayed a strong act of bravery and courage without hesitation or delay … This sergeant is the definition of a hero.”
In a year that Capt. Travis Maze of the sheriff’s department said defied description, Patrol Secretary Brenda Nitardy, who has been with the department for 26 years, showed great character, experience and skill, among other attributes, while working, remotely at times, through serious health issues. Because of this, Nitardy was selected Support Person of the Year.
Deputy Amy Hegge received the CIT Law Enforcement Officer Award for her rescue of, and subsequent work with, a suicidal female.
Behm said he wished there were ways to express every officer’s appreciation for the support of their families.
“I wish we could break these awards into pieces to present to all the wives and husbands,” he said. “Law enforcement families should be recognized equally, as well.”
