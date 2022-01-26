JUNEAU — Dodge County took its first steps Monday night on the road to improving a successful broadband service for its residents.
Jack Maytum, a senior broadband analyst with Design Nine Inc., met with a handful of Dodge County leaders to discuss the analytics involved with bringing a modern communications system with high-speed internet to areas that don’t have a lot of residents.
Design Nine, a firm that specializes in broadband planning, was hired by the county to develop recommendations and a strategic road map for better service in the region.
The firm released a survey that found nearly half of all respondents, a total of 2,660 responses or roughly 7.6% of all households in the county are dissatisfied with their current internet speeds. The survey found 57% of respondents reported having trouble using common internet services. Forty-eight percent of residents are “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with current internet speeds; and 35% indicated that availability of broadband internet is affecting where they choose to live.
Also, 35% of the county businesses that responded to the survey are home-based; and, 74% of businesses that responded need employees to be able to work from home.
Some survey respondents use the internet for filing taxes, electronic medical records, networking, personal and school use and bill paying and online banking. Some respondents said they run agricultural programs for their farm equipment through the internet.
“Having this meeting with a draft plan shows you’re serious and tells people they need to get on board,” Maytum said.
He said the county should develop a long-term strategic plan to get high performance broadband to all homes and businesses in the region. He said this could take two to three years and will require public and private partnerships with existing internet service providers.
Maytum did not recommend Dodge County become an internet service provider, but should facilitate improved broadband services by developing partnerships, increase efficiency by sharing infrastructure and pursuing grant opportunities.
“We want to be able to provide high-speed broadband to anybody who needs it,” he said.
According to the federal government, broadband means 25 megabits per second of download speed and 3 megabits per second of upload speed.
“It’s a number that is a far cry from the three or four megabits most rural residents are stuck with,” Maytum said. “In rural areas, it would be heaven if you got 25 megabits.”
Once a high-speed wireless option is available, then fiber optic infrastructure could be installed to provide service to residential and business customers.
He added that there will be one-time opportunities to spend American Rescue Plan Act or Broadband Equality, Access and Development Program funds on expanding services. Dodge County leaders will meet Feb. 1 to discuss how to best spend their $17 million in federal stimulus money.
Design Nine did develop a middle-mile fiber route from the survey results. The proposed route would cover nearly 39 miles. He said the line would likely start in the north central portion of the county and then south before heading east and ending in the western portion of Dodge County. Maytum said it prioritizes areas of poor service based on self-reported download speeds.
He said the middle-mile route would serve as a backbone for high-speed service and would allow internet service providers to connect to it to expand their networks.
Maytum said the project, which is only a recommendation, comes with a price tag of $6.1 million.
Steve Schneider said adding broadband to the county can be accomplished.
Schneider, who is the president of Bug Tussel, said his company has been around since 2003. It is one of the leading wireless carriers for rural Wisconsin.
He said the Marathon County Board of Supervisors voted last fall to approve granting his Green Bay-based company nearly a $19.5 million loan guarantee to improve broadband service across rural Marathon County. He said the project includes installing 198 miles of fiber optic cable and 18 broadband towers that promise broadband customers to 100 megabits per second of service over half the county.
The service, he said, will upgrade broadband to 36,019 people in an estimated 15,000 homes for “affordable “ monthly fees that will range between $50 and $75 per month.
Schneider said Dodge County is on the right track.
“This is not something that happens over night,” he said. “It takes time and the people to support it.”
The proposal will head to the county board for its review in two weeks.
