SULLIVAN — The National Weather Service is reporting that severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and a few brief tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening.
“There is a small risk for hail that could be quarter-size,” the NWS said.
The areas with the greatest chance for severe weather are locations northeast of a line from Portage to Kenosha.
“The confidence in the potential for severe storms has increased and the timing will be a little early, from noon to 8 p.m.,” the NWS said. “There is increased potential for the risk of a few brief tornadoes as the line of storms moves through southern Wisconsin.”
Strong winds and possible tornadoes may result in tree and structural damage, and will pose a threat to anyone outdoors or without access to adequate shelter.
