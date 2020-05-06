BEAVER DAM – Richelieu Foods, a manufacturer of pizza, dressings and sauces, announced it will test all employees at its Beaver Dam facility for COVID-19 after confirming eight cases at the facility since last week.
The facility, which employs 420 employees, will be closed the remainder of the week for employee testing, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.
“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and our customers has always been our top priority,” said Richelieu Chief Executive Officer Ric Alvarez. “We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees who are working safely to provide essential food for our nation. Throughout this difficult time, we have made decisions to protect our employees and reduce their risk of infection in accordance with CDC guidelines and with guidance from the Dodge County Health Department. We believe that testing supported by the Wisconsin National Guard is an important next step to quickly identify any unknown cases, treat those employees, and isolate them to prevent further spread.”
The company has taken other precautions to provide a safe workplace environment, including additional cleaning and sanitation, encouraging social distancing, requiring handwashing before entering the plant floor and consistent communication with employees. During the shutdown, all employees will be paid for 40 hours for the workweek and additional cleaning and sanitation by an external vendor will be completed.
“We are continuing our existing safety protocols, while also taking several other steps to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Alvarez.
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said, “Large-scale testing is a key public health strategy to identify disease outbreaks and act quickly to use other public health strategies to contain infectious diseases. We appreciate our local essential businesses for taking a principled approach in ensuring the health and safety of their employees, their families and our community.”
Richelieu Foods Inc. is a private label and contract packing food company known in the food and supermarket industry for its array of private label pizza, dressings and sauces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.