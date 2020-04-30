LAKE MILLS — Since 2012, Lakeside Lutheran’s annual grand event silent auction and banquet fundraiser has brought together hundreds of people to support local Christian secondary education. This spring, plans changed.
Originally planning for an early-April date, organizers optimistically hoped to simply postpone the grand event until May before circumstances dictated a shift to a fully online experience. Now the event will culminate on Saturday, May 9, with an hour-long live event on the Lakeside YouTube channel. A 15-minute pre-event informational video loop begins at 6:30 p.m. The live event runs from 7-8 p.m. at youtube.com/llhstechclub and features local businessman Jacob Schneider as emcee.
Many local business and community donors have featured auction and “buy-it-now” items that are open for bidding now and will continue through 9 p.m. on May 9. Registration for participation in the evening’s activities is free and available for everyone, making this a great opportunity for all to enjoy a night of entertainment and shopping that benefits a vital ministry and community participant. Hundreds of auction items include categories from food and beverage to home decor to sporting goods, from gift baskets and getaways to entertainment opportunities. While most opportunities will be available for an hour after the live YouTube event ends, a small handful of premier items will be featured and close during the live event.
Visit llhs.org/grandevent for more info and directions on how to participate.
