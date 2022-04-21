MADISON — On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed two bills authored by State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, designed to increase transparency and improve parental choice.
The first bill, SB 585 requires school districts to collect and report crime data that happens at high schools. The incidents would have to happen during the week on school property, transportation or at school-sanctioned events. The data would be reported on the school district accountability report cards.
“We are in a new era of transparency and parents are more interested than ever with having a real look at their kid’s school environment,” said Jagler. “Governor Evers is blocking a bill that would simply require the reporting of crimes that are happening at our schools. Parents deserve to know how safe their schools are when they say goodbye in the morning.”
The other bill, Senate Bill 608 would clean up transfer rules between the state parental choice programs. Currently, the state has four parental choice programst, Milwaukee, Racine, Statewide and the Special Needs Scholarship. The programs are popular but families can have a tough time moving from one program to another in case they move or the needs of the child change. This bill would streamline those transfer rules.
“Bureaucratic red tape shouldn’t hold students back from attending the schools that meet their needs,” Jagler said. “As more students seek new opportunities, we need to lift restrictions and make it as easy as possible for parents to navigate the choice system. I am disappointed Governor Evers couldn’t see through his blind opposition to choice to stand up for parents and students.”
Both bills passed with unanimous voice votes in the Assembly and passed the Senate earlier this session. Jagler is determined to introduce and pass both pieces of legislation next session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.