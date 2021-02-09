Startasia Ready, 14, of Watertown was found early Monday morning and is home, according to a post on the Watertown Police Department Facebook page.
Watertown police officers had asked the public for its help in locating Ready, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday at her Watertown home.
The department thanked the public Monday morning for their help and also for sharing its post, which received more than 200 hits and was shared more than 5,000 times.
