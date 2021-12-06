MADISON — As was widely expected, statewide test scores released last month showed an overall decrease in student proficiency from the 2018-19 to 2020-21 school years amid the disruptions of the pandemic, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The actual dip may be even larger than what these scores suggest, however, because of a sharp rise in students who did not take the exams at all.
Particularly concerning is the decrease in participation among marginalized student groups.
Without these missing exam results, users of the data will need to proceed with caution. Many districts and communities will need to seek additional information to appropriately target student supports and maximize the impact of federal pandemic aid. The decrease in participation also raises concerns that future years of testing may be affected as well.
Each spring, third through eighth grade students take the statewide Forward exam in math and English Language Arts to assess their knowledge and skills. Eleventh grade students take the statewide ACT exam to assess college readiness.
The U.S. Department of Education and Wisconsin Legislature suspended 2019-20 test requirements due to COVID-19, making the 2020-21 data the first statewide source of information about these areas since the pandemic began.
The 2020-21 results come with asterisks, however, due to markedly decreased participation rates from previous years. The state Department of Public Instruction reports that 13.3% of eligible public school students did not take the Forward ELA exam in 2020-21, while 12.9% of public school 11th graders did not take the statewide composite ACT test.
These non-participation rates dwarf those of previous years: only 1.5% of students did not take the Forward ELA exam in 2018-19, and 5.2% of 11th graders did not take the statewide composite ACT in the same year.
Both the ACT and the Forward exam must be administered in person, which created challenges for schools operating remotely. In fact, two thirds or 66.6% of Forward exam non-participants from public school districts attended urban school districts, which were much more likely to operate remotely last year.
In interviews, district and school leaders noted that parents of children learning virtually often did not feel safe sending them into school buildings for testing. The Madison Metropolitan School District offered a streamlined opt-out process for families.
Not all student groups experienced the same changes in test participation. Students of color and students from low-income households saw particularly large participation decreases, compromising the value of the data for statewide analyses and for districts such as Milwaukee and Madison serving larger shares of underserved students.
According to Wisconsin Policy Forum, 7.2% of white students, 22.6% of Hispanic students ands 40.2% of Black students in the state’s public schools missed the exam in 2020-21.
The non participation rate for students from higher income households increased by 6.5 percentage points, while the rate for students from low-income households increased by 18.9 points. In all, 20.6% of students from low-income households did not take the Forward ELA exam in 2020-21 compared to 7.8% of other students.
Milwaukee Public Schools and the Madison school district, the largest school districts in the state, contained the most non-test takers.
The underrepresentation of the state’s most vulnerable students means the statewide results should be interpreted with caution, the policy forum pointed out. The low participation rates may be a one-year blip since students have largely returned to in-person learning for this school year. But the impact of this year’s participation rates will linger as the school report cards draw upon multiple years of testing data when calculating scores for academic achievement and growth.
