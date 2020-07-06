Jury trial rescheduled for Beaver Dam murder suspect

JUNEAU — The jury trial for a Beaver Dam man accused of murdering his ex-wife has been rescheduled. The original trial date for Ulisses Medina Espinosa was set for June 1, but it was pushed back in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer scheduled the two-week trial to begin on Jan. 25, 2021 for Medina Espinosa on a first-degree intentional homicide charge for allegedly killing his ex-wife in his parents’ home. Bauer also scheduled an Oct. 20, 2020 motion hearing for Medina Espinosa.
Medina Espinosa, 32, is accused of the March 2019 shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead and is being held in Dodge County Jail on a $2 million bond. The homicide charge carries a life prison sentence, if convicted. Hollinshead of Sycamore, Illinois, was shot to death inside a home in the 300 block of East Third Street in Beaver Dam.
According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old child told investigators that her grandmother was calling police while her dad was still shooting her mom. The child said she came to Beaver Dam to visit her grandparents, then her (quote) “daddy came in and that’s why we have a huge problem here.”
The complaint said the child explained that she was in the kitchen with her grandmother, heard the front door open, saw her dad and they met in the living room where he gave her a bunch of presents. Medina Espinosa then went into the kitchen and shot Hollinshead. The little girl said “it surprised me that daddy was coming. He started shooting my mommy with a gun.” The child did not witness the incident but described being scared by the “booms” from the gun, the complaint states. “He kept shooting my mommy,” the child said, “She didn’t die, but I don’t know what happened to her.” She said her dad “was really special to me. He is in jail now.”
According to eyewitness accounts from the suspect’s mother, as documented in the complaint, Hollinshead had arrived at the house less than a half hour before the murder. It was around that time that the suspect had made a surprise visit to the house. The suspect brought several toys for the child and the victim was standing in the kitchen when gun shots rang out … “many, many gunshots.”
Hollinshead was not moving and Medina Espinosa’s mother yelled at her son “what are you doing, what are you doing?” The suspect did not say anything to anyone and just stayed kneeling next to the child until his arrest. She told police that her son has never been violent in his life and repeatedly told police “this is not my son.”
The victim’s family painted a different picture, according to the criminal complaint, Hollinshead’s sister told police that Medina Espinosa has a long history of stalking, manipulation and attempts to control … with the victim once even finding a tracking app on her cell phone. She said her sister would never go to Beaver Dam if she knew her ex-husband would be there out of concerns for her personal safety.
The suspect’s grandfather gave police a sealed envelope from Medina Espinosa that contained two items: one a letter for his attorney and the other a “will and testament.” That second letter, written as if neither parent would be around, stated that he wishes for custody of their daughter to be split between the grandparents. Medina Espinosa also indicated that his wishes are to be cremated, the complaint said.
Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel ruled that Hollinshead died from 15 gunshot wounds. Three to the left side of her head, eight to the torso and four to the pelvic and thigh region.
Hollinshead was an assistant prosecutor in DeKalb County, Illinois.
