Dustin Vandergalien, 36, Beaver Dam, entered a no contest plea Tuesday to homicide by vehicle – use of controlled substance (second or subsequent offense), use of a vehicle with a controlled substance in blood causing great bodily harm and operating with a detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury as a second or subsequent offense.
According to the criminal complaint, Vandergailen was eastbound July 30, 2019 in the westbound lane of County Highway E passing another vehicle into oncoming traffic. Vandergailen failed to return to his lane and collided with the front corner of an Equinox traveling westbound. The Equinox was knocked from the roadway causing injury to all three occupants.
Vandergailen then struck another westbound vehicle head-on. The second crash killed the front passenger of the second vehicle as well as causing severe injuries to the driver and multiple injuries to the rear seat passengers.
After Vandergailen was extracted from his vehicle because of the damage, he admitted to officers that he had a few “mixers.” Later, Vandergailen’s blood results showed traces of cocaine and that he had been drinking before the crash.
He has two previous convictions for operating while intoxicated.
“A young man lost his life and six others were injured due to the careless and reckless operation of a vehicle by the defendant,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. “This crash was totally preventable, and should not have happened. The defendant, a repeat drunk driver, again chose to drive recklessly after consuming intoxicants. Seven innocent people paid the price. I will be seeking a long term in prison for the defendant.”
Klomberg said he will seek an extended prison term for Vandergailen.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 15. in Dodge County Circuit Court.
