Mayor seeks expeditious response from state on bridge work By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told common council members Monday the Main Street (Cole) bridge work has not been moved up, but there has been some progress.She said following a March 3 inspection of the bridge, city officials decided to close the sidewalk on the northwest portion of the bridge to the public. It remains closed as of April 7.The bridge is not scheduled for replacement until 2026.She said the I-beams supporting the sidewalk are in poor condition and the sidewalk needed to be closed for safety reasons.McFarland explained there are defective I-beams supporting the sidewalk and not the bridge deck, which is why cars can continue driving over the bridge decking.She said the city did receive some repair alternatives with the cheapest option being $110,000, and move the sidewalk onto Main Street.She noted the city would lose parking spaces picking that option."Then the options went up from there," McFarland said. "I think the closest one was $175,000."McFarland said on March 7 she contacted the WisDOT secretary to request expediting a resolution to both the Main Street and Cady Street bridges."We need to make sure the Cady Street Bridge is up to maintaining the traffic that the Main Street Bridge detour will require," McFarland said.She said an application for the Cady Street Bridge rehabilitation was submitted to WisDOT.McFarland said State Sen. John Jagler spoke with City of Watertown officials and told them he also requested WisDOT "expedite" the two projects.McFarland said Monday WisDOT officials are hoping to get the environmental documents associated with the projects approved and signed by May 1."I think we're making the case that we need a more expeditious response," she said.
