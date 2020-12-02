JEFFERSON — Crawfish River Solar, a proposed 75-megawatt solar photovoltaic generation facility proposed for location west of Jefferson, received conditional use approval from the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee Monday and the project is set for construction in 2021.
The facility is anticipated to be operational by late 2022.
The project will be located just south of State Highway 18 on approximately 450 acres of land that was secured through voluntary negotiations with local landowners. A regulation American football field is about 1.32 acres.
“The project will be capable of providing enough clean, locally generated electricity to power more than 10,000 Wisconsin homes,” said a media release from Crawfish River Solar, a division of Ranger Power.
Earlier in 2020, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy announced an agreement to purchase and operate the facility, once the project is fully constructed.
“This is an important step forward in our efforts to provide clean energy for Wisconsin,” Emily Straka, project manager for Crawfish River Solar, said. “We are grateful to the community for their continued support of the project, which will provide significant economic and environmental benefits to the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County. We also look forward to the work and collaboration ahead.”
The Crawfish River Solar project is expected to generate $300,000 per year in new local tax revenues. Based on Wisconsin’s Utility Shared Revenue program, the project would bring $125,000 per year to the Town of Jefferson and $175,000 per year to Jefferson County. While the project borders the Badger State Solar project in Jefferson County, which was approved earlier this year, it is a separate project.
Straka said that solar is one of the lowest-impact forms of energy production in terms of its affect on land and the environment. She said during operation, prairie grasses will be planted under solar arrays, pollinators will be planted on unused land to create habitat for pollinating insects and birds, and a deer fence with wooden posts and woven wires will be utilized.
“Solar generating facilities have a low profile, are quiet, do not produce any emissions, and do not create odors or harmful byproducts,” Straka said. “When the project reaches the end of its useful life, the equipment will be removed and the land returned so that the participating landowners can again use it for agriculture, if desired.”
