City representatives visited Kusel Equipment Co. and Konecranes to get a look at the work they do.
For the past several months, city and business leaders have been touring several manufacturers like Fisher Barton and Glory Global to find out more about about what they do and to learn how to help them grow.
In November, two industries with deep Watertown roots, were on the docket.
The city’s program team includes Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, Watertown Development Coordinator Alex Allon, and Watertown Chamber of Commerce Director Bonnie Hertel. Kusel Equipment Co. President and CEO Dave Smith invited the group to tour his facility and learned about the custom fabrication projects they take on.
“Seeing expert welders in action gives an appreciation of the craftsmanship that goes into each custom piece they put out,” Hertel said. “It’s clear from our conversations on the floor, that the team at Kusel is one big family. Everyone we talked to is engaged in meaningful work and is constantly developing their talent and skills.”
That family work environment includes competitive salary, 401k benefits, family health insurance and a number of cross-training opportunities. The custom builds at Kusel Equipment Co. mean that workers always have something new to focus on as they manufacture some of the highest quality stainless-steel cheese making equipment and drainage products in the world.
“We are honored to have called Watertown home throughout our 173-year history,” Smith said. “The community has taken good care of us and we try to pay it back with how we treat our family of workers.”
Konecranes Operations Director Brian Pierce and his team talked about the history of the company’s growth in Watertown.
“We focus on continuous improvement and empower our people to grow within the company,” Pierce said. “Everyone can choose the skills they want to learn and we train them. As they progress, we make sure we’re taking care of them with competitive wages and market leading benefits.”
“Having a company in our community that is a worldwide, industry leader like this is pretty special,” Allon said. “Walking through the facility, the group met senior members of Konecranes with decades of experience and heard stories about how every day at work is different than the one before.”
McFarland agreed.
“Each time we meet with a member of our business community, I come back to City Hall wanting to share their stories with the world,” McFarland said. “Watertown really does have a group of industries that can’t be found anywhere else. And the support that Kusel Equipment Co. and Konecranes give their employees is a testament to why people want to work in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.