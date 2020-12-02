MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development has announced that Wisconsin residents who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation may now apply for extended benefits.
EB provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted 26 weeks of regular UI benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC. The EB program does not apply to individuals collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
EB Benefits:
• Payment amount is equivalent to the individual’s regular UI benefit amount.
• Duration is up to 13 weeks.
• The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI and PEUC, whichever is later.
• The last payable week will be the week ending Nov. 7.
Applying for EB:
Individuals who have exhausted regular UI and PEUC will have a link in the “Important Message” section on their claimant portal dashboard to file for EB.
Individuals who exhausted regular UI and PEUC and are no longer filing will be notified of potential eligibility by mail.
Individuals with remaining balances of regular UI or PEUC will continue to draw those benefit payments until exhausted. Individuals filing will be provided messaging in their claimant portal prior to exhausting benefits and will be able to submit a new initial application to continue their benefit payment under EB.
For more information about EB, visit: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/eb/.
