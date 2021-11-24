Council members modify ordinance to aid police By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Nov 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Common council members are working to modify an ordinance recently to help police officers enforce restrictions “loud and unnecessary noise” during the day and not just between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.“It has been extremely difficult over the years to enforce noise that was excessive,” said Ben Olsen, Watertown assistant police chief.Olsen said before the change was made police could only enforce the noise ordinance after 10 p.m.“This will help if someone has a band playing in the early afternoon hours and the noise is becoming a nuisance and remains a disturbance to neighbors,” he said.Olsen said Watertown police officers do ask for voluntary compliance to turn the music down to a reasonable level before issuing a $124 citation.The ordinance will come before the common council Dec. 7 for final approval. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn Dodge County sees serious crash Friday Juneau man face charges for endangering his girlfriend’s safety Girls basketball: L-Cats rout Parker in home opener Rev. W. Allan R. Kranz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
