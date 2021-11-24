Common council members are working to modify an ordinance recently to help police officers enforce restrictions “loud and unnecessary noise” during the day and not just between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“It has been extremely difficult over the years to enforce noise that was excessive,” said Ben Olsen, Watertown assistant police chief.

Olsen said before the change was made police could only enforce the noise ordinance after 10 p.m.

“This will help if someone has a band playing in the early afternoon hours and the noise is becoming a nuisance and remains a disturbance to neighbors,” he said.

Olsen said Watertown police officers do ask for voluntary compliance to turn the music down to a reasonable level before issuing a $124 citation.

The ordinance will come before the common council Dec. 7 for final approval.

