The City of Watertown is featured in the September 2020 issue of Business View North America magazine.
The article, “A Positive Energy,” includes interviews with Mayor Emily McFarland and Kristen Fish-Peterson, the executive director of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority that address the developments of the city’s downtown and library.
The article is part of the magazine’s focus on best practices of town, cities and counties in America.
Watertown is a “friendly, hard-working city, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful farmland,” the article states. “Watertown offers a small-town culture with big-city amenities, and a lifestyle that’s a little bit slower-paced, a little bit more affordable, and a positive energy, all of its own.”
The two city representatives discuss the renovations that are occurring in the downtown, including the new town square project and the library expansion.
As the city’s two major projects come into fruition, the mayor credits “a new spirit of community energy that has spurred them on.”
Fisher-Peterson said there is a positive energy in Watertown.
The website for the article is businessviewmagazine.com/watertown-wisconsin-positive-energy/.
