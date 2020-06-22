JUNEAU — Based on what happened at the Dodge County Administration Building last week, it’s going to be some time before the initial draft of Chapter 11 Health and Welfare Ordinance returns to the county board, said Russell Kottke, Dodge County Board chairman
Before the county board discussed the draft, it was reviewed May 27 and June 3 at the Dodge County Human Services and Health Board and June 1 at the Dodge County Executive Committee; and recommended and sent the draft ordinance to the county board for discussion and information purposes. However, the Dodge County “draft” ordinance will not be on the agendas for the July 1 Human Services and Health Board or the July 6 Executive Committee meetings.
“At the conclusion of the discussion, I informed the board that the Wisconsin Counties Association created a public health workgroup to review the overall issue of the county public ordinances,” Kottke said.
He said the work group is comprised of representatives from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, Bayfield County sheriff, La Crosse County administrator, League of Municipalities, city and county legal representatives, Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Board, Fox Cities Chamber and Wisconsin Counties Association.
“The work group held their first virtual meeting on June 16,” Kottke said. “A timeline for completing their recommendations has not been firmly established. With the work group just beginning their analysis, I informed the county board that it would be prudent for there to be pause in further Dodge County committee or board discussion until the Wisconsin Counties Association work group releases its recommendation.”
All county committee and board meeting agendas and related meeting materials are available for viewing on the county’s website, www.co.dodge.wi.gov. The website also contains a proposed health and welfare ordinance page that will contain future drafts and updates to the proposed ordinance. The public is encouraged to check the website often for additional information or contact the county clerk’s office for specific meeting agenda questions at 920-386-3600 or clerk@co.dodge.wi.us
