Saying it’s the best of all possible outcomes for everyone concerned, Bethesda has announced its residential programs have been acquired by Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc., with offices in Milwaukee and other parts of the U.S.
Bethesda Senior Director of Public Affairs Don Klein said it has announced to its employees, parents and guardians that its Watertown residential programs would be acquired by what he called the, “high-quality, mission-driven organization, Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc.”
Klein said Bethesda sought this acquisition after much consideration, because it determined its local, residential operations were no longer sustainable.
“The transition to Broadstep was the best possible outcome for everyone involved,” Klein said, “as it prevented the programs from being closed. The people we were blessed to support for years, some for decades, continue to receive excellent care in their homes from team members they know and love.”
Klein said Bethesda worked closely with everyone involved to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this process,” he said, adding it concluded on March 31. “The sale included 13 homes, but did not include the corporate center or functions, or the Watertown Bethesda Thrift Shop.”
In September of 2020, citing the fact that its revenue streams were drying up due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethesda announced it would be closing its group homes, day programs and employment services in Watertown and Wisconsin.
The transfer of ownership of Bethesda in Watertown was met with a sigh of relief from the elderly mother of a grown male Bethesda group home client, Nancy Schlender, of Clyman.
Schlender’s son, Doug, has been part of the Bethesda system in Watertown since 1997, living with several other male friends in a group home near the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Schlender said she, along with other parents and guardians “suffered” for approximately six months until they were told April 1 by Bethesda and Broadstep that an agreement on continuity of care for clients had been reached.
She said it had been an “almost horrific” wait for Bethesda to make its announcement, but now that things seem to be falling into place, she is feeling a sense of relief.
“We are happy and we are relieved that our people don’t have to move,” she said, “and we are waiting, day by day, for more of the ‘nitty gritty” information from Broadstep. Finally there’s some hope.”
