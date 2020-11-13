Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for Channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org

Monday, Nov. 16 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30, a.m. Sharp Corner Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Regular Church Service; 12 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Fourte Vocal Ensemble;” 2 p.m., Webster School Veterans Day Program 2018; 3 p.m., Senior Center K9 Police Presentation; 4 p.m., Wildlife in Need Center at the Senior Center; 5 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Music by French Composers;” 6 p.m. St. Mark’s Regular Church Service; 7 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 8 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m., River Valley Church Service; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 12 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 2 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service, 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., WHS Show Choir Spectacular 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 8 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 10 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 11 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 12 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 1 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 2 p.m., UFO’s of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., WHS Girls Basketball vs. Edgewood (2/7/20); 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Nov. 19, — 8 a.m., Common Council Meeting; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; 12 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 3 p.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 4 p.m. Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 8 p.m., UFO’s of Wisconsin with Chad Lewis.

Friday, Nov. 20 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., The Sassy Steppers; 12 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Golden Oldies and More;” 1 p.m., Wildlife in Need Center at the Senior Center; 2 p.m., WHS 2020; 5:30, p.m., Graduation Ceremony; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 4 p.m. At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 6 p.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 6:30 p.m., Sharp Corner Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 7 p.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 8 p.m., WHS 2020; 6:45 p.m., Graduation Ceremony.

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 9 a.m., Leadership Watertown Graduation 2020; 10 a.m., Main Street Big Band from Lake Mills (7/26/18); 11 a.m., Veteran’s Day Ceremony 2020; 12 p.m. WHS Girls Basketball vs. Edgewood (2/7/20); 1 p.m., WHS Dessert Concert (3/10/20); 2 p.m., At the Library “Get Uke’d;” 3 p.m., WHS 2020 8 p.m., Graduation Ceremony; 4 p.m. WHS Boys Basketball vs. Ft. Atkinson (12/13/19); 5 p.m., Main Street Big Band from Lake Mills (7/26/18); 6 p.m., At the Library “Inga Witscher from Around the Farm Table;” 7 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Dagwood the Great Detective;” 8 p.m., The Witching Hour – Fleetwood Church.

Sunday, Nov. 22 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church Service; 9 a.m., Common Council Meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service: 12 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church Service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service.

