A new award to recognize outstanding efforts to preserve and beautify historic building facades in Watertown has been created by the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission.
On Saturday, the 2020 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation was presented to Patrick and Laurie Vohen for their restoration of 113 E. Main St., which is home to retail store, The Chic Boutique.
An honorable mention award was presented to Keith and Kay Strauss for their façade enhancement of 201 S. Third St.
The award is named in honor of Lindborg, of California, who in 2014 purchased the historic Schempf Bros. Department Store building located at 207-209 E. Main St. in Watertown. He then began a multi-year restoration of the downtown landmark property. Lindborg and members of the commission were on hand to present the awards on Saturday.
“With more than 20 façade improvement projects completed in downtown Watertown last year, the commission sought to recognize this important work and spotlight outstanding façade restoration efforts,” said Melissa Lampe, commission member and director of the Watertown Main Street Program. “We chose to name this award in honor of Bill Lindborg to recognize what the restoration of the Schempf Building has meant for downtown Watertown. He took a chance on our community and helped kick-start the many revitalization efforts we see occurring today.”
According to Steven Board, commission chairman, the award winners were selected via blind ballot by the seven-member commission. For a property to be eligible for consideration, all façade work must be completed within the preceding calendar year and have a minimum investment value of $5,000. Board said due to the high number of qualifying projects completed in 2020, and the difficulty in selecting one winner from so many outstanding projects, the commission chose to recognize buildings in both a first place and honorable mention category. “We have been pleased to see the commitment by downtown property owners to upgrade their buildings,” he said. “With the quantity and quality of these many improvements, this year’s selections were difficult.”
The Vohen’s winning façade project at 113 E. Main St. is the historic Charles Goeldner building constructed in 1867. The storefront of this building sat vacant for a decade prior to the Vohen’s purchasing the property in 2019 to become the new home to their daughter’s store, The Chic Boutique. Patrick Vohen said he was pleased to learn his building had been selected for the preservation award. “My family spent many hours on this building this summer, and it was nice to see the hard work pay off,” he said.
Vohen said his inspiration for the project was to “see something old come back to life,” and to see his daughter’s store grow and be noticed. In addition to the façade restoration, substantial improvements were made to the first-floor commercial space and upper floor apartments.
The Strauss’ iconic building with its elaborate Queen Anne-style corner tower is located at the corner of South Third and Market streets. “It was a wonderful surprise to be recognized,” said Kay Strauss. “I still wish we would have done it (the repainting) years ago…but we’re happy people love the finished result.”
Strauss said her project goal was to make the building look like a “complete corner” by adding awnings to both sides of the building and by selecting colors that are classy and soothing to the eye. She said it’s refreshing to see the many façade improvement projects taking place in downtown Watertown.
Lampe said she is grateful to all the business and property owners downtown who are making an effort to beautify their storefronts to help attract visitors and make the downtown shopping and dining experience more welcoming to customers. “We want all Watertown citizens to be proud of our downtown and we strive to make a great first impression on guests,” she said. “Watertown has the longest contiguous downtown in the state with many very large buildings. We recognize the cost to renovate and reactivate these properties is substantial, but one by one, we are getting there.” Lampe added that façade grants available through the Main Street Program and low interest loans through the Watertown Redevelopment Authority help to offset the cost of building rehabilitation projects.
Although Lindborg is not from Watertown, his ancestors were early settlers to the community. His mother was born in Watertown and his parents are buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. He is a descendant of the Schempf family, which founded the grand department store that is now home to Ava’s A Posh Boutique and Blush Hair Beautique. Lindborg is real estate developer and a resident of Long Beach, Calif.
“After the burial of my mom and dad at Oak Hill Cemetery in 2012, I really fell in love with Watertown and the people I met,” Lindborg said. “All the family stories came to light, and I am so grateful for this award and to be honored in this way. My mom would be overjoyed, and this is to honor her memory.”
Lindborg said although he saw a struggling Main Street with many vacant storefronts upon his first visit to Watertown, he said he also saw great potential. “Watertown has a very rich history,” he said. “There are so many members of the community that have pulled together to start laying the foundation for dramatic change. One by one, tools were added and a solid momentum began to take shape. The community did well and the results are now evident.”
When asked what advice he would give to people considering the restoration of an historic commercial building, Lindborg said, “Have a plan, have a good vision that’s transformative and perhaps out of the box, and be patient for progress.”
Lindborg added, “I’m so excited to honor this year’s award recipients. They are visionaries who are helping to preserve Watertown’s historic identity and to ensure its beautiful future.”
