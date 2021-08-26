The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education this week tabled a proposed resolution that would allow Dodge County Human Services, in partnership with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, to provide school-based, open door mental health counseling services to students in need.
Prior to the tabling, the board discussed the responsibility of the district providing such help. The matter will be studied in greater detail by district leaders in light of the tabling.
During public comment at the board meeting Monday, a parent in the district, Katie Vanderlinden, urged the board to be more supportive of such offerings to students. She said the district should be providing better mental health services to its pupils.
“I want my kids to not only be supported physically, but mentally,” she said. “My kids need a full foundation, so I hope it will not take too long (for the district to approve this).”
In a related event, the school board learned recently that the district has received a $75,000 grant to aid in addressing the mental health needs of students.
“We have received the Department of Public Instruction School-Based Mental Health Grant for $75,000 for two years,” WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “Our next steps will be to work with the grant coordinators to submit a budget, at which time we will receive the grant award dollars. We will work collaboratively with the board of education to submit a budget aligned with the WUSD’s priorities.”
In late April the board found itself dealing with the matter of what its role should be in addressing the mental health needs of students and its members were asking themselves then — as some are today — just how far the district should continue to move into the realm of “parenting?”
This question came up when the board’s members were weighing the positives and negatives of the district applying for the state Department of Public Instruction School-Based Mental Health Grant earlier this year.
By the end of the board’s meeting for April, its members decided, by a vote of 8-1, with David Smith dissenting, that the district should at least apply for the $75,000 grant from the state, with other factors, such as potential acceptance of the grant, still yet to be determined.
According to Douglas Elementary School Principal Emily Lessner, funding for the grant was first designated in the state’s biennial budget in 2017 and since then, $10 million has been awarded to more than 200 school districts across Wisconsin.
Grants for 2021 are being awarded this summer. In April, Lessner described the seeking of grants as, “competitive.”
The grant would be effective through 2023 and would help the district with a variety of student mental health needs at the elementary school level. If current programs were nurtured and others developed using the grant and other support from entities such as the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, district officials would consider expanding student mental health services in the middle and high schools.
Some WUSD board of education members have been hesitant about even opening the door to the district becoming more involved in student mental health needs. Those with cold feet about the grant have seemed to be growing weary of the district stepping in to deal with such basic parenting issues as making sure students are fed before they come to school and making sure youth are mentally stable enough to be in classes.
If the district makes use of the grant, it could spend it to expand on a successful pilot program and build partnerships with community-based mental health providers to increase access to high-quality, and consistent care for students and families. It could also, according to district officials, “build staff capacity in understanding and implementing universal, evidence-based strategies that have been proven to enable optimal student learning through the development of academic and social/emotional skills.”
Finally, there would be a priority to focus on early intervention and professional development at the elementary level to set students up for academic and social success as WUSD learners and future graduates.
