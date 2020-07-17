Plea deal revoked, sentenced ordered for Hustisford burglar

JUNEAU — A Pewaukee man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in burglarizing a residence in Hustisford.
In 2018, Nicholas Lee was sentenced to 60 days in jail with work release privileges after pleading guilty to one felony of burglary. The 23-year-old was also placed on probation for three years.
During a revocation hearing Wednesday, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Lee to two years in prison and placed him on four years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, Lee entered a Lake Street property on two separate occasions between December 2016 and May 2017.
Lee said he climbed to the second floor balcony of the Lake Street home and broke the window of the door upstairs bedroom. After breaking the window, Lee was able to open the door and enter the home, the complaint states. The homeowner reported missing $500, a flat screen TV valued at $550, $20 in change and $50 worth of rare coins from both incidents. During the May burglary, Lee was identified through security cameras that captured the break-in.
Lee initially denied breaking into the home because he was scared to tell investigators, but later admitted to them he committed the crimes.
Lee admitted to police at the time of questioning he was suffering from a heroin addiction. He said he started using opiates in high school in the form of pills, but later turned to heroin. He told investigators he was using a “couple of dubs” a day, the complaint states. Police said in the criminal complaint a “dub” is generally two-tenths of a gram of heroin. Lee said he was afraid of going through opiate withdrawal. He admitted his stealing was related to his addiction.
Kyle Malak, 22, of Beaver Dam, who was placed on probation for two years for his role, was implicated on the security footage by the homeowner. Malak also admitted that he served as “lookout” while Lee entered the home, the criminal complaint.
