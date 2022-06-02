As the final hour approached for candidates to file nomination papers Wednesday, all area Senate and Assembly incumbents had secured a spot on the ballot of the upcoming election.
It appears there will be a wide open race for the 37th Assembly district, with many Watertown candidates seeking the district formerly held by John Jagler.
Election officials were still verifying the status of several candidates as the deadline passed at 5 p.m. for candidates hoping to run for office in the fall 2022 elections.
If a party has more than one qualified candidate, those candidates will compete in primary elections Aug. 9. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
In the State Assembly District 37, which includes Watertown, incumbent Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, has filed to retain the position. Several other candidates have also filed nomination papers, but they have not been approved by election officials. Those seeking to be placed on the ballot include Jennifer Meinhardt, R-Watertown; Benjamin Schmitz, American Solidarity Party from the Town of Bristol; Steven Kauffeld, R-Watertown; Cathy Houchin, R-Watertown; Nathan Pollnow, R-Reeseville; and Maureen McCarville, D-DeForest.
Penterman won this seat, formerly occupied by Jagler, in a special election in summer 2021 after Jagler won his Senate seat. He beat Meinhardt in the Republican primary in that special election cycle by 16 votes, 758 to 742.
For State Senate District 13, incumbent Sen. John Jagler had filed his paper work to retain his position. Jagler won election to the state Senate in a special election in April 2021 after former state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.
Jagler was chairman of the Senate Housing and Real Estate Committee.
In the 38th Assembly District, incumbent Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, will be on the ballot. She is running for a third term in the Assembly. She chaired the Consumer Protection Committee in the most recent session of the Legislature.
In the 39th Assembly District, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, will be on the ballot. Born first won election to the Assembly in 2012. He is co-chairman of the influential Joint Finance Committee and leads the Assembly Finance Committee.
In Assembly District 33, Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton has filed for the position. Vruwink currently represents the 43rd Assembly District, but his hometown of Milton was drawn out of the district as part of the redistricting process this year. He decided he would run for election in his new home district.
Other candidates who may appear on the ballot include Scott Lincoln Johnson, R-Jefferson and Dale Opperman, R-Jefferson.
