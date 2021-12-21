Three key officials will join the ranks of Watertown employees in January.
Beginning the second week of January, Megan Dunneisen will fill the city clerk position vacated by Elissa Friedl Nov. 10.
Friedl, who also served as the city’s treasurer, left Watertown to take a deputy treasurer/deputy clerk position in the Town of Burke in Dane County.
Dunneisen, who will receive a starting salary of $68,120 annually, comes from the City of Lake Mills, where she is the deputy clerk/executive secretary.
“I have been here (Lake Mills) since March and it has been an outstanding learning and growing opportunity that I am entirely grateful for,” she said. “I am incredibly honored and excited for this opportunity to join Watertown and very eager to progress and develop with them.”
She has been with the City of Lake Mills since March 2021 and before that Dunneisen was the town clerk for Aztalan from 2019 to April 2021.
“I have a very strong love and passion for local government,” Dunneisen said. “Seems the adventure I am on regarding my career in the public sector only seems to be getting better and better with time.”
Dunneisen lives in the Town of Aztalan with her husband, Kevin, and the couple’s three daughters, Ellie, 9, Kacie, 6, and Skylie, 4.
About four months ago, the city’s finance committee agreed to split Friedl’s position into a finance director position and a clerk position.
The city’s new finance director/treasurer, Mark Stevens, will earn $94,827.20 annually.
The new city attorney, Steven Chesebro, is slated to earn $98,945.60 annually. Chesebro fills the vacancy left by Rose Simon-Silva, who vacated the position Nov. 8.
Simon-Silva accepted an assistant village attorney position with the Village of Menomonee Falls. She said she will be providing legal assistance on employment law matters and supporting other departments as needed.
Stevens and Chesebro are scheduled to begin work in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.