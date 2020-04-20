JEFFERSON — Meeting remotely Wednesday night, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education acted to waive the traditional hours-of-instruction requirement for the 2019-20 school year, given the pandemic situation that has forced education across the country to go online.
The board met online, with individual board members tuning in from their homes and the meeting live-streamed to the public via the school district website.
First, the board had to hold a public hearing on the proposed waiver.
Although members of the public had been invited to weigh in on the issue via email, with any comments to be read into the record of the meeting, there were no complaints about the pending action, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said.
Then later in the meeting, the board actually approved the district’s application for the waiver.
Specifying the reason for the waiver, officials cited the circumstances of the current public health emergency and the governor’s emergency order which required the closure of school buildings across the state.
This clears the School District of Jefferson administration to complete and submit its application with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to that effect.
In other business, the board:
• Approved two hires, that of Auston Salomaki, West Elementary cross-categorical special education teacher and that of Becca Konemann, West Elementary cross-categorical special education teacher with an emphasis on intellectual disabilities.
• Approved one resignation, that of Elizabeth Kock, school psychologist for the district, to take effect June 12.
Kock indicated in her letter of resignation that the move was “the best decision for me in anticipation of future professional and personal goals which take me away from Wisconsin.”
“I thank the community and district of Jefferson for their trust and support in my role as a school psychologist and for granting me the opportunity to support Jefferson’s students to the best of my ability,” her letter of resignation read.
“During the past five years, I have had invaluable opportunities for professional and personal growth, worked with exceptional colleagues and administrators and had the privilege of seeing many students achieve their goals and find success amid challenges,” she said.
“These experiences will remain some of my greatest memories and proudest moments,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.