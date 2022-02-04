Council votes for Davis to fill District 1 seat

Watertown Common Council members voted 6 to 1 with one abstention Tuesday for Dana Davis to fill the vacant District 1 seat of Tom Pasch.
Davis of 1305 Meadowbrook Drive was one of four candidates who applied for the open seat. The others included Joe Kallas, Trent Nehls and Mary Patzer.
Common Council President Chris Ruetten said he voted against Davis because he had another top pick in mind.
“We did have a strong group of candidates,” he said. “However, I just had a different person in mind.”
District 5 Alderperson Will Licht, who abstained from the vote, could not be reached before press time Thursday.
Pasch left Watertown to take on a new role as a president with Merchants Bank in Red Wing, Minn. He started his new position Dec. 20. Davis will serve the remainder of Pasch’s term which expires in April 23.
Davis, a 15-year resident with the city and an assistant vice president of the online and distance learning programs at Maranatha Baptist University, is married with three children.
Davis said she has never served in government office, but applied for the open seat because she wants to bring members of the community together through local initiatives and events.
“I see this as a way to serve people living in District 1 and the community and help to make a difference,” Davis said. “I’m available and willing.”
Her background is in education. She is a licensed elementary teacher and a licensed reading teacher.
“I lived in small towns and big cities and no one does the Fourth of July like Watertown,” she said.
She added that the first year her family moved to Watertown someone invited them to the Memorial Day ceremony on the city’s Main Street Bridge.
“We thought that should be something we take in with our boys being so young so we went over there,” she said. “I can remember standing there and listening to that somber and meaningful ceremony. I think that was the first time in my adult life I attended a Memorial Day ceremony. Not every community commemorates Memorial Day and I am so thankful that in Watertown it is a priority. Those traditions are important.”
After the candidate each presented a brief biography of themselves, they were asked questions by current council members on what committees they may want to be a part of and what areas the city can improve on.
With her background steeped in education, Davis said she would enjoy serving on the library committee.
“I actually teach children’s literature so I have a soft spot there,” she said. “I’m also interested in parks and recreation, but I am willing to be plugged in wherever you need me.”
Davis said she would like to see the empty storefronts filled with businesses.
Alderperson Eric Schmid made a motion for Davis to fill the District 1 seat and fellow alderperson Bob Wetzel gave it a second.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland congratulated Davis and said she’s happy to have her serve in the district she resides in.
McFarland thanked the other candidates and asked if they are still willing to serve Watertown they can do so by joining one of the boards or committees.
