What matters most to the community about downtown Watertown is the topic of a Watertown Main Street Program forum.
The Watertown Main Street Program invites the public to share answers to this question and more at the fifth annual Main Street Matters open forum set for Monday, March 1 starting at 6 p.m. This year’s forum will take place virtually via Zoom. The meeting link can be accessed from the homepage at watertownmainstreet.org.
The forum will provide an opportunity for downtown merchants, property owners, city of Watertown officials and interested citizens to share ideas on how to enhance the downtown commercial district and to bring to the forefront any issues or concerns.
During the forum, information will be shared regarding new businesses that opened and building improvement projects completed in 2020. The winners of the new Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation will also be announced.
An update will be provided regarding the expansion of the Watertown Public Library, town square progress and new efforts to allow for downtown sidewalk dining and entertainment. In addition, information will be provided regarding the creation of a new task force to plan for the future reconstruction on Main Street through downtown Watertown.
Time will also be set aside to discuss the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on local businesses. Merchants are encouraged to share how they adapted, what their experiences were in applying for disaster aid, and plans for 2021.
The presentation is limited to 100 attendees. It will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.
For information regarding the forum, call Melissa Lampe at 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
