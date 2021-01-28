JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board reviewed the Information Technology plan for the next several years during its meeting Monday, looking over scheduled technology upgrades and replacements expected to total between $300,000 to $400,000 per year.
Already worked into the 2020-21 school budget, the district has designated the expenditure of $30,745 to purchase a new batch of fifth-grade Chromebooks which will follow those individual students until they enter high school.
Likewise, incoming freshmen receive new Chromebooks, with $36,657 set aside for this year’s batch.
Jason Poeppel, IT director for the district, said that when he came to the Jefferson schools, the district did not yet have 1:1 computing capacity one device for each child) and it was a priority to get that up and running.
During this past pandemic year with the onset of virtual schooling, this has been a real lifeline allowing teaching and learning to go on even in challenging circumstances.
Now the district is no longer in a position of building up its 1:1 capacity, but rather just maintaining the ratio it has and replacing devices as they age.
Additionally, East Elementary School second through fourth-grader Chromebooks were listed for this year at a cost of $35,475.
The rest of the IT budget for the current school year includes software and hardware licenses costing $35,000; classroom software totaling $10,000; $15,000 to replace projectors; $1,000 for office supplies; $20,000 for equipment repair; $36,657.50 for utilities; $1,150 for personal development in the area of IT; and $78,400 to re-equip the high school and middle school business and technology labs, an expenditure worked into the budget every five years.
Projects that had initially been on the list which have now been crossed off are $25,000 to replace the phone system server and $10,000 for phone system gateways.
Scheduled for the 2021-22 school year are the regular batches of replacement Chromebooks: $38,034 for fifth-graders, $40,579 for freshmen and $31,677.80 for second- through fourth-graders at West Elementary School, as well as kindergarten and first-grade Chromebooks districtwide at a cost of $59,125.
In the coming year, paraprofessional and student teacher Chromebooks are also slated for replacement, at a cost of $22,946.
Also worked into the 2021-22 IT budget are software and hardware licenses totaling $46,790; classroom software at $10,000; projector replacement totaling $15,000; office supplies valued at $1,000; and $20,000 in equipment repairs.
The ‘21-22 budget also includes $37,500 of utilities costs; $1,150 for IT personal development; $50,000 for a middle school public announcement system; $15,000 toward the city fiberoptic project (in Riverside Alley, which has a fiber connection to East, the district is working with the city to bury the fiber), and $25,000 for new servers, which are slated to be replaced every seven years.
Tentatively scheduled in the 2022-23 school year, is the usual round of Chromebook replacements for fifth-grade Chromebooks at a cost of $34,034 and freshman Chromebooks at a cost of $40,579.
In addition, the list includes IT software and hardware licenses costing $46,790; classroom software totaling $10,000; projector replacement at a cost of $15,000; office supplies worth $1,000; $20,000 in equipment repair; $37,500 in utilities costs; a new phone system worth $115,000; middle school and high school business and technology lab upgrades estimated to cost $39,200; a server backup system valued at $25,000, and school office computers costing $11,700.
In the 2023-24 year, Chromebook replacements at the fifth-grade level are projected to cost $34,034, and freshman Chromebooks are projected at $40,579. In this year, Sullivan’s second- through fourth-graders are slated to get new Chromebooks at a cost of $20,682.20.
Additional projects for the ‘23-24 year include: software and hardware licenses worth $46,790; $10,000 in classroom software; $15,000 in projector replacement; office supplies worth $1,000; $20,000 worth of equipment repair; utilities costs of $37,500, staff laptops estimated to cost $110,000, and SAN replacement valued at $40,000.
The 2024-25 school year will bring another round of Chromebook replacements, costing $34,034 for fifth-graders and $40,579 for freshmen plus $36,390.20 for second- through fourth-graders at East Elementary School.
The high school tech ed lab is slated to be upgraded at a cost of $19,600.
WiFi replacement set for this year is projected to cost $100,000 (taking ERate into account).
Also, fiber work and maintenance is projected to cost $30,000 in 2024-25.
The other line items in the IT budget for ‘24-25 include $46,790 in software/hardware licenses, $10,000 in classroom software, $15,000 in projector replacement, $1,000 in office supplies, $20,000 in equipment repair; and $37,500 in utility costs.
