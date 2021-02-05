JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will be offering a Wisconsin in a Box virtual experience.
At 1 p.m. March 5, patrons can stop by the library in person or as a pick-up, get a box to experience the state.
For $69, one will receive the fixings to make a brandy old-fashioned (brandy, soda, bitters, oranges, maraschino cherries, a jigger, a muddler and stainless steel ball cocktail picks), two Dolly Madison cupcakes from a Milwaukee bakery, a bag of cheese curds from clock Shadow Creamery and a 3 ounce package of caramel popcorn from Poppin’ Z’s Gourmet Popcorn.
There will be a presentation from Happy Times Tours showing how to make the perfect Wisconsin Old-Fashioned and a couple of businesses too. Sign up and pay by Friday, Feb. 19. All payments are non-refundable.
Between Feb. 12-28 is the Chinese New Year Festival.
The senior center will have its own gathering at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in which there will be food from the local Chinese restaurant, group games and reminisce time – all done in a safe environment. Sign-up is limited to the first 12 people, who will be in a room that can hold 100.
Everyone will be physically distanced and asked wear a mask, except while eating. Cost is $5.
Sign up and let staff know food choice for that day.
Book discussion group will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. The book this month is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call portion of this program will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center to register for the conference call.
The library will show the movie “The Glass Castle” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The movie showing is limited to the first eight people who sign up.
February foot care will be held Tuesday. The cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their towel. Call to make an appointment.
Monday and Friday easy movement exercise is at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. One can do as much or as little as they can. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To make reservations, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
