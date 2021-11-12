Daddy/daughter date night — The festivities will include fall and Pocahontas-themed activities, a simple dinner, dancing, contests, and more. Date night will be Friday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. This event is open to daughters ages 3-10 years old. Fee is $25/daddy & daughter and $5/additional daughter. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Ice skating lessons interest list — At this time, the city is asking those who are interested in ice skating lessons to sign up for the “interest list” and answer a few questions, so city leaders can be prepared and put an ice skating program together once the weather allows. Park and rec will use this list to contact interested persons as it sets up classes. Signing up for this list does not obligate a person to take lessons and no fees are being collected at this time. For more information and to sign up, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Fall family bingo — Each participant will receive one bingo packet. Ten bingo rounds will be played. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Cardio kickboxing — This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and will be held on Thursdays, Nov. 18 and December 2, 9, and 16 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $20/city residents or $30/non-city residents or $10/drop in.
Coed indoor soccer run — Boys and girls in Grades 6-12 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19 at Webster School Gym; Grades 6-8 meet from 11 am.-12 p.m., Grades 9-12 meet from 12-1 p.m. Fee is $25/city residents and $37.50/non-city residents. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Kids’ cake decorating class — Learn how to make frosting and then frost and decorate a small cake. Have fun with different tips and create a masterpiece. Plus, learn how to measure, use fractions and follow recipe directions. For kids 8 to 12 years old. Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $25/city residents or $37.50 for non-city residents. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Gallop for the Gravy scavenger hunt — Explore parks and search a variety of sites throughout the city for Thanksgiving dinner images as part of a scavenger hunt adventure. Registration for the hunt will take place Nov. 15-24 at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. After registration, participants will be e-mailed a clues form for the hunt. Follow the clues on the form to find the Thanksgiving dinner images at various city locations. The hunt itself will take place between Nov. 23 and 28, from dawn until dusk. Turn completed forms in to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com, or at the Park and Rec Office by Dec. 3 to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
Wildlife in Need presentation — On Monday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center park and rec will host the Wildlife In Need Center. They will bring various educational wildlife ambassadors to meet, talk about what they do as a wildlife rehabilitation center and educate on how to peacefully exist with our wildlife neighbors. Everyone is welcome at this free event.
City holiday tree lighting ceremony — Event is set for Thursday, Nov. 18 at Sharp Corner Park for the lighting of the city holiday tree. The event will feature the tree lighting, words from Mayor Emily McFarland, refreshments, holiday music, and an appearance by Santa.
City holiday tree ornament — Spread holiday cheer by purchasing a shiny, new ornament to put on the city holiday tree. Write a message of hope or a holiday greeting on the ornament, then head down to Sharp Corner Park for the city holiday tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 to hang the ornament on the tree. For more information, or to reserve your ornament, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or stop at the Park and Rec Office.
American Red Cross babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — Keep yourself and others safe and learn how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding and more in this course. In the extended course option, a person can also learn American Red Cross first aid and child and infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Nov. 29 and 30 from 4:30-8 p.m. for the babysitter’s training course and Dec. 1 from 4:30-8 p.m. for the optional child and infant first aid/CPR course. Cost is $80 for babysitter’s training only; $115 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first aid/CPR. Participants will be required to bring a doll for feeding and diapering practice, notebook and pencil. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register by noon on Nov. 24.
Fall youth wrestling — Watertown Wrestling Club coaches will lead an instructional series designed to teach the fundamentals of wrestling. Focus will be on the basics, drills for building core strength and balance and combative games. A tournament will be held on the last night of class. Open to children in grade 5K through grade 8. Program will be held at the Watertown High School mezzanine from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 16 – Dec. 21. There is no program on Nov. 23. Fee is $30 for city resident or $45 for non-city resident. Registration is required.
Coed indoor soccer clinic — Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This will include playing time within small teams. Boys and girls in grades 2-5 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022; grades 2-3 meet from 8 to 9:20 a.m., grades 4-5 meet from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Fee is $30/city resident and $45/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz.
Men’s basketball league — Registration is underway for men’s basketball league. League play is scheduled for Thursday nights at Riverside Middle School (dependent on school district schedules) team fees and roster are due Thursday. Team fee is $200, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 fee for all players residing outside Watertown city limits. Players must be at least 19 years of age or have completed high school to qualify. Pre-registration is required.
Gentle yoga — Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9-10 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. No class on Nov. 26. Cost is $25/city resident, $37.50/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Yoga — Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9–10 a.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 14. No class on Nov. 23. Cost is $25/city resident, $37.50/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Indoor pool — Open swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps. Check the monthly pool schedule for dates and times. Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the indoor pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Admission price is $4/city resident, $5/non-city resident, or a season pass. A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
Pound fitness class — Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and Jan. 10, 17, 31, Feb. 7, 21. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted.
Zumba class — Zumba is perfect for any age group. Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Dec, 6, 13, 20 and Jan. 10, 17, 31, Feb. 7, 21. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted.
Open basketball — Open gym basketball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Webster School gymnasium. Fee is $2 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get 11 visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2021 are Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 8, 15. Be sure to check the park and rec Facebook page in case of cancellations.
Open pickleball — Open gym pickleball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Watertown High School gymnasium beginning Wednesday. Fee is $3 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get eight visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2021 are Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22. Check the park and rec facebook page for cancellations.
Park restrooms closed — The department invites the public to continue to enjoy using the city parks, however, the restrooms located throughout the parks system are closed for the winter.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most programs. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office at 514 S. First St. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
