JEFFERSON — After one year of a pandemic-era “drive-through” parade of lights at the Jefferson County fairgrounds, Jefferson will return to a traditional downtown parade this year.
The 2021 Holiday Parade of Lights will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. and will feature live music, animals, decorated parade floats, emergency vehicles, candy and giveaways for the kids, and lots and lots of twinkly lights.
The parade will return to its traditional downtown route, with entries lining up at the intersection of Walworth Street and Center Avenue.
The parade then goes up Main Street and the city center, finally turning east on Racine Street and heading one block east before turning back onto Center Avenue and dispersing behind the Jefferson County courthouse.
Organizers are shooting for 30 or more parade units, on par with pre-pandemic years, said Denise Derry, an assistant at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce office.
Among the parade highlights will be the traditional Gemuetlichkeit Days castle float, the Wine and Roses pedal bar, and the American Legion and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s honor guards.
Also signed up already are units sponsored by Oak Tree Child and Family Services, the School District of Jefferson, Jefferson Public Library, the Jefferson High School Equestrian Team, Jefferson County’s Fairest of the Fair, the City of Jefferson, the Fort Community Credit Union Jefferson branch, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, St. Coletta of Wisconsin, the Humane Society of Jefferson County, the Cream of the Crop 4-H Club, Eagles Nutrition, Jefferson Police Department, Century 21 Integrity Group, and St. John Lutheran church and school, and Bambi Club.
Also expected to join the parade are a variety of emergency vehicles from the Jefferson Fire Department, the Jefferson Emergency Medical Service and other area departments.
As the presenting sponsor of the parade, Generac will have units both at the front and at the end of the parade.
And at the very end of the parade, Santa will appear, riding on the top of a Jefferson Fire Department truck.
Registrations are still being taken for additional parade entries.
The parade is a highlight of the winter season in Jefferson and normally draws a big crowd.
Derry said that the chamber is looking forward to hosting the parade and to seeing everyone back downtown.
For more information, people may contact the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce by email at director@jeffersonchamberwi.com, by telephone at 920-674-4511, or via its website at jeffersonchamberwi.com.
