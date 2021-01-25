The Watertown Health Department will host weekly vaccination clinics for people who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Upon confirmation of vaccine availability, registration for each week’s available appointments will be at 6 p.m. Mondays through an online portal located at www.ci.watertown.wi.us/covid-19_community_updates.
The city will soon announce a 1-800-number that will assist citizens in understanding vaccine availability and distribution.
On Jan. 19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced residents aged 65 and older will be added to those eligible to receive the vaccine beginning today.
“As community leaders, we are excited to begin vaccinating this vulnerable population against this deadly disease,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “Although the process of signing-up to receive the vaccine will differ between our local institutions, the goal remains the same, to vaccinate as many people as we can in a short amount of time.”
Local healthcare organizations, including Watertown Regional Medical Center, Meade Medical Clinic and Watertown Family Practice, will be distributing vaccines to eligible patients through their primary care physicians. They will be reaching out to patients directly when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to them.
Watertown Family Practice is planning on distributing vaccines to those who are already registered as patients at their clinic, and information about vaccine availability and a sign-up form is on their clinic website.
With information changing rapidly, the most timely source of information about the local COVID-19 vaccine distribution process remains reliable internet sites including the City of Watertown and Watertown Regional Medical Center websites and Facebook pages. Visit the City of Watertown and Watertown Regional Medical Center websites and Facebook pages for up-to-date information.
If you don’t have access to the internet, try to partner with someone who does or reach out to local resources like the Watertown Senior and Community Center, and they will work to assist one in getting connected to the information.
In Dodge County, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is scheduling appointments for individuals 65 and older. Those age 65 and older w ho would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at the Beaver Dam hospital can call 1-855-908-5029 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There has been a significant demand for the vaccine in Dodge County and the community is asked to be patient as more people continue to be vaccinated during the next weeks and months. “It may take some time, but we look forward to providing the vaccine to whomever wants it, as quickly as supplies allow,” said Angelia Foster, chief administrative officer for Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. “We ask for patience as we move through this process.”
