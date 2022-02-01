Local curling judge anxiously awaits the Olympics

One woman who is anxiously looking forward to the Olympics in Beijing is MaryPat Shandor.
The Watertown woman has been a judge at many curling competitions, including past Olympics. She is anticipating one of the more interesting sports at this year’s Olympics, which open Friday. However, some curling events are scheduled to start Wednesday.
“Curling is one of the most popular viewed games of the Olympics, because it is so unusual,” Shandor said. “Some people don’t get to see curling but every four years.”
Curling is a team sport, played on ice, where two teams of four players take turns to slide stones made of special granite towards a bullseye – known as a house. It is mades up of three concentric circles. Points are scored by sliding stones into the house.
Two teams of four face against one another to see who can score the most points.
The stones weigh between 38 to 44 pounds and are guided down a 150-foot-long by 15-foot-wide stretch of rough ice called the “sheet.” The stones are guided with special brooms that warm the ice through friction along the course. The stones usually curl to either the left or right after they are delivered, which is why the sport is called curling.
Each player slides two stones for a total of 16 stones being thrown. Throws alternate between teams so one player throws their two stones then a player on the other team throws their two. Once the 16 stones have been thrown, the round, known as an end, is over and the points are tallied.
Only one team will score points. A point is scored for each stone in or touching the house, that is closer to the center than any of the opposing team’s stones. Each stone can only be worth one point. If a team has two stones closer to the center of the button than its opponent, it gets two points and so on. A team can score a maximum of eight points in an end.
Matches are 10 ends and the team with the most points after the 10th end wins.
Shandor was raised with curling. Back in 1964, when Shandor was 10, her father took her and three of her five siblings to the newly opened Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Hartland. “My parents had six children and it was a way for my mother to get rid of four children every Thursday night. Dad took four of the oldest to the Kettle Moraine Curling Club after dinner.” The family lived in Wauwatosa at the time.
“I curled all the way through high school and went to nursing school and curled through nursing school,” Shandor said. Following nursing school, Shandor said she joined the Air Force and, when she was on leave and it was curling season, she would substitute for her mother.
She got married, had two children, and lived in Louisville before moving back to the Hartland area. “The first year back, I started curling again.” She curled about one to two times a week, and at one point was curling three times a week. When her husband, who was a pilot with Delta retired, she returned to the work force for insurance purposes. At that point, which was about eight to 10 years ago, she discontinued curling.
She became an official in 1998, when her home club hosted a national junior championship. “They needed help during the day to help officiate at the games,” Shandor said.
Shandor said she had to take a class in order to officiate at levels one and two. After that experience, she started to volunteer as a judge. Most judging is on a volunteer basis.
To advance into higher levels of judging, she had to check off various squares to meet different requirements to advance.
There are four levels of judging, Shantor said. She was elevated to level four by invitation after apprentice work in level three. She has served as the chief umpire at many events.
“The opportunity came up to volunteer at the Salt Lake Olympics,” Shandor said. She volunteered as a low level official and had to travel to Utah twice in 2002, for the national championships and the Olympics. “I was ecstatic.” She paid her own way to the venue, but did get some reimbursement for housing and food that year.
In 2004, her mentor from Green Bay invited her to go to Sweden with her as the mentor had never traveled overseas. It was her first international event, in Gavle Sweden. While there, she worked with seniors at the world event and met people in the World Curling Federation who were responsible for getting umpires for other events. “That worked out very well for me,” she said.
She then traveled to China, Turkey, Finland, Russia twice, Italy twice, and Canada, along with Las Vegas and throughout Wisconsin to judge events. She also was at the Torino Olympics as a volunteer.
“I have been very lucky,” Shandor said. “Curling has been very good to me.”
There are several curling clubs throughout the state, including six clubs in Columbia County, Shandor pointed out. There are also clubs in Madison, Wausau, Duluth, Superior, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Janesville.
“The last I heard, Wisconsin has more curling clubs than any other place in the area,” Shandor said. Because of the upcoming Olympics, many of the clubs will be holding open houses to gain interest in the sport.
“When I got back into Wisconsin, I played actively for 30 years. Local tournaments are called bonspiels where players pay a small fee to participate. The prize is a pin. Those pins are traded at other events, including international competitions.
Shandor said she has a container full of pins. “There are no medals or trophies,” she explained.
Over the years there have been some changes, including additions to the rule book that increased from 30 to 70 pages.
“It was way different when I started in 1965, how we deliver the stone and did the sweeping,” the curler said. “We did sweeping but with a different apparatus than they do now. In 1965, we had a corn broom. It was a fancy kitchen straw broom. Then they changed to bristle broom and they don’t allow those anymore. Now they use one that has fabric coating on it so it doesn’t damage or leave a residue on the ice.”
Shandor, who has not thrown a stone in about two years, was involved in the sport for 50 years.
She has fond memories of curling and judging the events. She recalled one woman who did curling at the age of 92. “She would throw a stone and not know where it would go. But that didn’t matter. She knew how and when to sweep. She was the sweetest woman,” she said.
