For a group intent on moving past health and medical issues, the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education performed a fine, surgical disembowelment on a resolution Monday that ultimately led to the immediate rescinding of almost all masking rules in its schools.
Following passage of the heavily amended resolution — and despite safety concerns from Watertown Health Department Director Carol Quest — parents, students and staff are immediately free to decide whether they want to continue wearing face coverings to class, as well as in many other school district settings.
After hearing lengthy statements from a small army of parents against further masking in Watertown’s public schools in the Lincoln STEM Elementary School Gymnasium, the WUSD Board of Education reduced a three paragraph School Board Resolution No. 9031 “Face Covering Requirement Modification” to two sentences.
The original resolution contained wording that allowed the WUSD to maintain authority to require face coverings based on school or community increase in COVID-19 cases. It said that face covering requirements may be necessary in a classroom, school or throughout the district if the WUSD were to experience an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, or if the community experienced an increasing trend in such concerns.
The original resolution also delayed removal of the face covering requirement to June 7, when students and staff fully complete their school years, and the amended resolution made the mask mandate a thing of the past as of the resolution’s passage.
Also removed from the original resolution was the wording, “The WUSD will continue to follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services quarantining procedures, and as these procedures are updated and modified, we will update and modify our practices accordingly.”
Finally, the first sentence of the last paragraph of the resolution was removed. This read, “Per CDC federal order, face coverings will continue to be required on all school transportation and buses.”
This left the resolution, which was approved 6-2 with Jennifer Bakke and Tina Johnson dissenting, reading, “Be it resolved, that the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education approves that beginning immediately, face coverings will no longer be required for students or staff in the WUSD. ... Additionally, student athletes and families will need to continue to follow all WIAA and host school expectations.”
Spearheading the board’s amendments to the resolution — after two parents registered support for continued masking, eight were pro-choice and 15 expressed sentiments against it — was board member Steve Kauffeld.
Kauffled said he was against masking in the schools, “since the beginning.”
“We do not need a nanny state to tell us how to take care of ourselves,” Kauffeld said. “This has gone far enough.”
Johnson disagreed with Kauffeld, saying the amendment he proposed to loosen mask restrictions went against Centers for Disease Control recommendations and would affect classroom consistency through the end of this school year. She also said it endangers the safety of students and staff members as the year draws to a close, and there is the potential for COVID-19 spikes in the future.
Doug Will of the board got his wish — to reduce the original resolution to its first and last sentences — with Kauffeld striking the ability of the district to quarantine students.
District officials said, however, that just because the school district will no longer have the ability to quarantine students, it doesn’t mean area health departments can’t.
Johnson said the district should be considerate of families of students with medical concerns as it moves forward through the pandemic.
Quest attended the meeting via Zoom and said the WUSD student population is largely unvaccinated at this point. She said, right now, there are so many unvaccinated students that, “face-masking is an important mitigation measure.”
Bakke said she was concerned about possible bullying that might be inflicted on students and staff who will choose to continue to wear masks to school. After some discussion, board members agreed that there is sufficient clout in the district’s anti-bullying rules to combat this.
Bakke and Johnson voted against Kauffeld’s amendment and were the lone dissenters in the final vote that approved the resolution as it was finally printed at two sentences. Johnson was the only dissenter in the vote that approved a change offered by David Smith of the board, calling for the district to no longer be a leading body in contact tracing, nor quarantining. This final amendment also contained the provision that, prior to the June board meeting, a simplified district safety plan should be created for the upcoming school year.
Smith said that, until Monday night, the WUSD was leading contact tracing in the schools and in the future should only be a partner in it with the Watertown Health Department.
To great applause from the audience, Smith said, “We’re here to educate. The health department is here to do public health. Let them do public health.”
In light of the board’s decision Monday night to end most of its masking requirements, Quest was asked Tuesday for her thoughts on changes.
She said the Department of Health Services, referring to CDC exceptions to new face mask guidance, has stated, “There are important exceptions where everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask.”
The DHS, quoting the CDC, said that mask wearing should continue in health care settings, K-12 schools, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters and public transportation, as well as places where masks are required by local or tribal health laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces.
“At this time,” Quest said, “many young people are not vaccinated. Many are not eligible to receive vaccine yet. With this science-based information, it is safest for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face mask in many environments.”
Quest said that, on Tuesday, she responded to numerous questions from parents confused about the change made by the school board, with concerns for their children’s health.
“I respect and appreciate the complexity of the decision the board of education was faced with regarding face masks,” she said. “The health department will continue to provide support for all families that are navigating through these challenging times.”
