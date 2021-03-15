Two scams were reported in Watertown last week, one involving the United States Postal Service and another involving a person claiming to be a veteran.

The postal service scam involved text messaging. Customers receive text messages that state they are from the USPS and that a package is being returned. They are asked to clink on a link.

Customers should not click on the link to reschedule delivery, according to the Watertown Post Office.

The Watertown Police Department received a report Friday that a man is going around claiming to be a veteran and asking for donations. This, too, is a scam. The man has not served served in the military, according to an email from the Watertown Police Department.

There is nothing to prove that he is collecting money for a legitimate cause, the email stated.

Load comments