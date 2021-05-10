JUNEAU — If there is a flooded community, chemical fire or another disaster in Dodge County, Amy Nehls is there and helping displaced residents and working with local authorities. Many there is no exercise or scenario to follow. No rule book or previously used game plan Nehls can call upon.
Nehls has filled every position in Dodge County Emergency Management, beginning as the administrative assistant in 2006 and becoming the deputy director in 2007, and then its director in 2014.
Through the years, Nehls has been involved in multiple local emergencies and disaster declarations in Dodge County, including the 2008 flood declaration and the 2009 Columbus Chemical Industries fire, where dozens of neighbors were forced to evacuate their homes because of multiple explosions from the plant.
Nehls also mentioned the search for three boys, who got lost in an abandoned iron mine overnight in Neda. She said the state Department of Natural Resources, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iron Ridge Fire Department and countless other emergency service workers from several police and fire departments and volunteers searched the heavily wooded area for the three boys, who were eventually found safe.
Nehls said she can’t forget the 2018 apartment explosion in Beaver Dam, where a man blew himself up in his apartment in Beaver Dam. It was later discovered he was likely making bombs when the explosives accidentally detonated, killing him.
Following that, authorities conducted a controlled blast by demolition experts because the “highly volatile bomb making material” was embedded in the building’s insulation. Agents ultimately decided to set off another blast and burn the building to the ground. It was the only way to make sure people were safe and that the bomb residue was eliminated.
“We were preparing for an emergency evacuation following the explosion and then we had a snowstorm hit that night,” Nehls recalled. “The Red Cross tried sending some people here, but they ended up staying in hotels that night because of the snow.”
She said the volatility of the chemical changed the emergency evacuation to an entire evacuation of the area once it was decided to burn the entire structure down.
“You can plan and plan, but you have to be willing to adapt and be willing to change your plan, especially with the number of people we were working with,” Nehls said.
If that wasn’t enough the Villages of Brownsville and Kekoskee, the Town and Villages of Lomira, the Town of Theresa and a portion of Waupun were hit by straight line winds and two tornados in August 2018 knocking down numerous trees, power lines and some buildings.
Following the severe weather in certain areas of Dodge County in 2018, Nehls and FEMA’s Public Assistance Teams and the state DNR toured Dodge County to determine if municipalities were eligible for federal funding. However, the areas hit by the storms did not meet the threshold for federal funding, but were eligible for the Wisconsin Disaster Fund.
And in 2020 there was the COVID-19 pandemic where she assisted the county with funding for essential items such as masks, tests and other medical equipment.
Nehls said during emergencies and disasters, she assists with coordinating the response, and is responsible for operating an emergency operations center, and assists with facilitating the recovery effort. Nehls often plays the pivotal role of public information officer to ensure important messages are being consistently conveyed to the public.
Nehls instituted collaborative efforts in planning, training and exercising for agencies and organizations throughout Dodge County including fire, EMS, hazmat, law enforcement, transportation, business facilities, schools and childcare facilities. She led a team in creating and implementing a countywide school emergency operations and crisis response plan, which has been utilized by all nine school districts in Dodge County, and many other schools throughout Wisconsin.
In January 2016, Nehls was elected the Wisconsin Emergency Management Association president and served in that role for four years.
Nehls is a first responder for her local community and believes that being raised in a family of volunteer responders has helped her build the knowledge and relationships necessary to be successful in the field of emergency management.
We asked her 10 questions:
1. While driving what three songs are you likely to increase the volume on?
Anything AC/DC.
2. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
Rolling Stones — I’m a metal head.
3. Biggest fear as an individual? Biggest fear in your position?
The biggest fear in my position would be an active shooter situation, but I try not to make lists of “work fears” because they tend to come to fruition.
4. When you’re not working what do you enjoy doing?
Spending time with family and friends and driving my Dodge Challenger.
5. Did you play sports in high school? If so, what high school and what sports?
I was a cheerleader at Dodgeland middle and high schools.
6. Favorite flavor of ice cream?
Neapolitan
7. A night in or a night out? And doing what?
It depends on my mood and who I’m with. I enjoy listening to live bands when I go out.
8. How many times have you been to Lambeau Field to watch the Packers play?
One time.
9. Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers? And why?
Neither. I don’t watch a lot of sports unless it’s my kids playing.
10. What frustrates you the most?
Politics and how intolerant people have become.
