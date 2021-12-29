Public Water Systems are required to test water for lead and copper from drinking water taps within their distribution systems and notify all consumers of the lead and copper test results when an action level is exceeded.
Watertown received the latest test results for samples collected in its distribution system this year and the results found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water in six homes, out of 8,608 service connections to homes and buildings.
The regulation requires systems to collect tap samples from sites served by the system that are more likely to have plumbing materials containing lead. If more than 10% of tap water samples exceed the lead action level of 15 parts per billion, or the copper action level of 1,300 parts per billion, then water systems are required to take additional action.
Watertown was only required to sample 60 sites for lead and copper.
"The results are not representative of the entire distribution system and all homes in the City of Watertown," the city stated. "Less than 15% of the customers have lead service lines, and of that 15%, the DNR only asked to have 4.6% of those sites sampled for this last round of monitoring.
"The water department is working closely with elected city officials, to review our corrosion control treatment, and replacement of full lead water service lines," city officials stated. "We are investigating the reason for the elevated lead levels in the homes that sampled high and we believe that was due to the private home plumbing systems containing lead pipes."
