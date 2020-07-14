IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing Watertown hiker was swept over a waterfall after she slipped in a river, Michigan law officials said.
Stephanie Narvaez, a 22-year-old Watertown woman, and Karl Nelson, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, were hiking at Rainbow Falls in northern Michigan on Saturday, according to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, when the incident happened.
Narvaez lost her footing near the waterfall when they tried to cross the Black River, officials reported. Despite efforts by Nelson to save her, the water carried Narvaez over the waterfall, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
A Michigan State Police dive team searched for Narvaez without finding her after conducting many underwater searches in and around the 40-foot-high falls into late Sunday evening.
Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team members are continuing to search at the falls Monday morning.
“Those efforts were severely hampered by the dangerous currents and treacherous underwater terrain,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team are all assisting the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
The area of Rainbow Falls, which is northeast of Ironwood near the Lake Superior shore, is closed to the public until further notice.
