The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the TalkReadPlay Center, located within the Watertown Public Library, is open to the community.
The TalkReadPlay Center was designed to promote quality early learning opportunities while supporting parents and caregivers in helping their children grow and learn. It inspires and supports learning interactions, facilitates access to resources, champions caregivers as their child’s first teacher, and works beyond its walls to build the community supports families need to thrive.
The center is housing both the Watertown Public Library Children’s Department and Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center. Both organizations offer programming for children ages 0-5 within the space, including playgroups, storytimes, parenting education and more. Families can find information on programs dates and times at talkreadplaywi.com.
The center also features interactive spaces where parents and children can learn through play.
“Some of our interactive play spaces include features that require unique construction,” said Peg Checkai, Watertown Public Library director. “The construction of these spaces has been delayed, likely until this spring. When families visit the TalkReadPlay Center this winter, we want them to know that many more exciting features will be added in the coming months. The space will only get better.”
In the meantime, Checkai said there is a variety of play equipment and activities that many families are already enjoying.
Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center, has relocated its space to the TalkReadPlay Center. WFC will continue offering playgroups and educational programs for parents and caregivers. Expanding on its mission, WFC will also connect families with young children to resources that increase knowledge of parenting and child development, social and emotional competence of children, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports in times of need.
“We are very excited to be collaborating with Watertown Family Connections to serve families with young children,” said Checkai. “Because of this collaboration, when families visit the TalkReadPlay Center at the library, they will not only find books and opportunities to create and play together, but they will also have opportunities to develop as a family and be connected to any resources and services they may need to thrive.”
Watertown Family Connections Executive Director Stephanie Curtis is also looking forward to the new shared space. “Being located in the TalkReadPlay Center gives us more opportunities to connect with and serve our community, to continue our long tradition of supporting families in the Watertown area.”
In addition to funding the TalkReadPlay Center, to commemorate its opening and to launch the next phase of the TalkReadPlay community movement, GWCHF is sponsoring the TalkReadPlay Imagination Library in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Children ages birth through 5 years old can receive one book per month mailed to them for free.
“TalkReadPlay is our community’s promise that every child has a great start in life,” said GWCHF President and CEO Tina Crave. “We know when parents read to their young children each day, they have a better chance at being developmentally ready for school. When books are easy to access, families are more likely to read together.”
Children eligible to receive Imagination Library books are those who reside in school district areas that GWCHF serves – including Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown. Families may register for the program at https://talkreadplaywi.com/imagination-library/.
