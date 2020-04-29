Memorial Day activities in Watertown will be abbreviated for May 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Safer-at-Home order.
Originally, the Watertown Veterans Council was going to cancel the ceremonies, but after discussing the issue with Mayor Emily McFarland late Tuesday afternoon, plans were made to livestream the ceremony.
“We will not hold a big ceremony and there will be no parade as we really do not want a large crowd,” said Watertown’s American Legion Post Commander Ron Krueger.
“Memorial Day is to remember those who gave their lives,” Krueger said. “And we will always honor that and do what we can in a safe way to promote honoring them.”
Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer-at-Home order through Memorial Day weekend. The order extension goes through May 26.
“Right now, I don’t see how we can go forward with it (big Memorial Day activities),” said Krueger, who has been an organizer and past master of ceremonies.
“It is one of the biggest celebrations at Veteran’s Park,” Krueger pointed out. The turnout for the activities in the park have been growing over the years. “I don’t know how we would keep people six feet apart with 500 to 600 people in a little park like that,” he said. And it is unknown how many people would attend if it was held, he added. “I know on Memorial Day, many people would not feel comfortable attending.”
Another main factor in the decision to downsize the activities was the unavailability of the high school band and possibly the municipal band. “Our celebration always depended on the high school band to participate with patriotic music during the 45 minute ceremony,” the commander said. “They (the students) have been out of school a couple of months and they are not available.” Krueger said the city band probably has not had rehearsals either.
“Because of the unavailability of the music and everything else that we need, we have canceled it for this year,” Krueger said prior to his discussion with the mayor.
The pavers for Veterans Park are still being sold and should be installed this month, Krueger said. In the past, the pavers were dedicated during the Veterans Day program.
Flags will still be placed on veterans’ graves in the city’s five cemeteries, Krueger said. There will be a gun salute , but it will not be a major event, he said. “We don’t want to attract people,” he added.
In Lake Mills, the Legion has discontinued selling their sliders and Town and Country Days has been canceled, Krueger pointed out.
“The last thing I would want is for someone to attend and unintentionally be inflicted and past it on and have another minor outbreak,” Krueger said.
McFarland is meeting with the city’s police chief, fire chief and health officer Wednesday morning to discuss the Memorial Day activities.
