The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along State Highway 89 from Clarkson Road near Waterloo to Avalon Road near Columbus in Dodge, Dane and Columbia counties. Construction is currently scheduled for 2024.
In addition to resurfacing the State Highway 89 pavement, the project will reconstruct the Highway 89 and County Highway TV intersection north of Waterloo. This project will also repair or replace several culvert pipes under the highway and replace the box culvert over Mud Creek.
State Highway 89 will be closed and detoured for reconstruction of the County TV intersection as well as work on the Mud Creek box culvert. The detour route will follow State Highway 19 and State Highway 73. State Highway 89 will remain open to local residences and businesses.
All persons interested in the project can view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone. Comments will assist in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process. Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Kyle Treml atKyle.Treml@dot.wi.gov, 920-360-7029, or mailed to the WisDOT Northeast Region, 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304.
