The Watertown Police Department combined forces with Milwaukee police Tuesday to search a home at 310 N. Church Street for a wanted Milwaukee man, resulting in a large law enforcement presence at the scene, but the suspect was not located.
The physical search began Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. when officers from the two departments converged on the residence, seeking to make contact with Quincy R. Scott, 18, who is wanted in connection with a Milwaukee armed robbery, as well as a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety.
“Police obtained information leading them to believe a suspect was at the residence, with warrants stemming from an incident in Milwaukee,” a statement from the Watertown Police Department read. “Believing that the suspect was in the residence, but not responding, police used all available resources to minimize the potential of using force.”
Police used negotiators and, eventually, a K9 team in their attempt to coax the suspect out of the residence. Officers eventually cleared the main floor of the home, leading to the only possibility being that Scott was in the attic.
“Thermal imaging was used to search the attic, but not all areas could be seen,” police said. “Again, after attempting to coax the suspect out, (tear) gas was used to clear the remaining (areas) of the attic.”
The suspect was not located and police did not elaborate further on the situation.
“This incident caused a large police presence around the area. Police took all necessary precautions to avoid risk to others,” police said.
Scott is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 150 pounds. Police are asking that anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts contact the police department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.